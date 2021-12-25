The cost of raw materials makes New York pizzerias that sell portions for a dollar plan to increase the price or have already raised it

Nobody doubts that the cost of living has risen. New Yorkers have a yardstick that perfectly explains the meaning of the buzzword: inflation.

The Big Apple has developed the culture of the dollar slice of pizza or in the usual expression of . In some of these establishments they have amended the posters to the public or the price list: ,fifty .

Some of these venues have opted for the $ 1.50 formula because there are not enough office workers or enough tourists

On 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue, on the perimeter of Times Square, next to a construction worker and a group of students, Nina has her identification written on her Shubert theater usher’s uniform. This is one of the 99 Cent Express stores, which two decades ago rounded the price, that the change of change was out of date.

“A city where you have trouble paying your rent, being charged a dollar for the portion is a blessing,” he says. “With this (two pieces) I have already eaten and it is cheaper than doing it at home,” he jokes.

This was a very competitive market that the pandemic and its effects on the supply chain and labor market are shaking.

In that 99 Cent on 43rd street they keep the price. But the same is not the case at a Two Bros Pizza on 46th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues. “I am the father of the founders,” says Joshua Halali in his presentation, although he expresses himself with the tone of who is truly behind the business.

His children, Elis and Oren, are the creators of Two Bros Pizza, the chain that turned the one-dollar portion establishments into a trend of marked popularity, where the homeless and the Wall Street executive keep their turn.

Halali says that the pandemic has forced them to close six of the stores. They keep nine. In six they continue with the dollar and in three they charge 1.50. This 46th street address is one of three. From here the legacy of the health crisis is portrayed. Remember that before the spread of the virus, in this store, there were long queues. Now there is movement, although without stress.

“In this we have added half a dollar because the raw material is more expensive and there is less circulation of customers,” he says. Here came troops of clerks and European tourists. But the offices continue with a low occupancy and the flow of visitors from the Old Continent, who are attracted by this product, has not yet recovered the previous rhythm.

A series of factors converge that explain the rise in prices of raw materials. A long drought in parts of the US and Canada decimated wheat crops and the dough soared in costs. The lack of labor in the meat processing plants raised the costs of these products. The cost of shipping cans of tomatoes or red chili from abroad has risen. Even in this period, when there has been an increase in home delivery, there was a lot of demand for cardboard boxes or paper plates, which influenced the increase in costs.

Things would have been worse had it not been that the block of cheese, which is generally the biggest cost to pizzerias, was lowered in price thanks to government dairy programs. But a hike is expected this coming year.

“Everything goes up, except the business,” Halali says. The slice of pizza at 1.50 is an unsolvable equation. “We don’t lose money but we don’t earn it either,” he says.