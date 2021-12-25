The Covid vaccination will be closed for two days

The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday that the vaccination centers against the Covid-19 virus will be closed tomorrow, Christmas Day, and on Sunday, returning to normal next Monday.

The national vaccination program against the virus is carried out in fixed vaccination posts established in different parts of the country, including shopping malls, as well as house-to-house.

Until yesterday, the country had placed over 14 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19, of which 6,931,885 correspond to the first dose; 5,688,369 at second dose and 1,410,524 at booster dose or third dose.

According to these figures, as of the 22nd of this month the country had reached 52.44 percent of its population vaccinated against Covid-19.

Government authorities and various sectors of society maintain an intense day of motivation, so that the population goes to be vaccinated.

This week, even, the need for people to apply the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, as protection against the high circulation of the omicron variant in different countries, has also been insisted.

Public Health authorities and medical institutions have made a call to respect the protocols during the Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year holidays, where large crowds of people are feared and contagion rates will increase.

In recent days it has been reported that the daily positivity of the virus has been below 10%.