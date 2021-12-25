The Cuban economy in tatters, but there is no lack of resources for Raúl Castro to enjoy in ‘his key’

They have been getting ready for a week preparations for Raúl Castro’s end-of-year stay in what many consider to be his “private island”, Cayo Saetía, on the north eastern coast of Holguín, reported sources from DIARIO DE CUBA in the area, who also criticized the mobilization of resources in the midst of the critical economic situation of the country.

“Although it is classified information, it is impossible for the logistics and security movement do not leak. The ball immediately spreads through the offices of the Government and the Party, “commented a worker from the Provincial Government of Holguín, on condition of anonymity.

The 90-year-old general “loves Saetía to rest. He has there a recreation house associated with the tourist village, but it is only for him. Those who have seen it say that a couple of years ago they renovated it and that it is a beauty surrounded by a natural paradise, with well-selected personnel they trust, “he added.

Other local sources confirmed the information. Ricardo, a resident of Cajimaya, a town near the island of Saetía, which is connected to the mainland by a short bridge, told DIARIO DE CUBA that “there is movement of trucks and soldiers loading things for the key and chen that happens, everyone knows that Raúl is coming. At least twice a year he comes and spends a week or two here. “

“They have loaded everything to the key, even boats to guard the coast, weapons, guards, trucks full of merchandise. Y the police have already started betting at all road junctions. Shotguns are collected from hunters a couple of weeks before a few miles around, and fishermen cannot go fishing neither in Nipe Bay nor in Levisa Bay. Everything is paralyzed while Raúl is enjoying his vacation“added Ricardo.” He who can, can, “he ironized.

“Once they brought a yacht overland that people were amazed at how big it was, mounted on an immense harrow. They say they brought it from Cienfuegos,” said Ignacio, another neighbor in the vicinity.

“I have a friend who works in the key and he says that when Raúl comes they paralyze tourism and everything else, and only leave the trusted staff selected to serve you. Because tourists usually come to the key from Guardalavaca by helicopter and boats, and they also let Cubans pass to do a ‘pass’ in the ranchones that are on the beaches. All this is suspended and the island is only for him. “

Saetía is a 120 km2 landmass formerly owned by the United Fruit Company. It was turned into “The island of children” with a camp that is almost in disuse today, and for decades It is managed as a tourist destination by the Gaviota Group, as a hunting ground with a three-star resort-villa.

In addition to Raúl Castro’s residence, the Flora y Fauna company has a small station in Cayo Saetía and she is responsible for having introduced the animals that the general and his guests hunt. You can find camels, ostriches, fallow deer and deer, as well as numerous species of flying birds in their natural habitat. The companies that operate have in common being under the control of the military.