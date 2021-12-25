The data that reveals that the Los Angeles Lakers are the worst team of LeBron James in the NBA

LeBron James has a team in the Los Angeles Lakers that seems lost and aimless in the NBA 2021-22 … how bad have they been?

How much longer will this present last until everything blows up? The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) from Los angeles lakers It has been, so far, a deep disappointment and a time bomb until the criticism, which is already present, rains non-stop.

In the offseason the franchise signed many big names, bringing back some 2020 champions like Rajon rondo or Dwight howard and also two stars like Carmelo anthony Y Russell westbrook via exchange, all to help a Lebron James that he is getting older and needs more help.

Even so, it only served to increase the expectations and enthusiasm of the public, and then disappoint them in a big way. Between poor performances, injuries, complications with the Coronavirus and other factors, it was not yet really seen what the template can be capable of, or maybe it is just this poor image?

The truth is that Lebron he plays alone, and it is not a way of saying. Anthony Davis is not the superstar that Frank vogel I expected it to be in the campaign, at least not yet, and now the alarms are sounding, because it seems to be a team doomed to fail.

Los Angeles Lakers 2021, LeBron James’ Worst Team?

It turns out that now, with a record of 16-17, he is just the James’ third NBA team below .500 average after 33 games. The last time had been in 2007-08 with Cleveland Cavaliers, but the expectations were very different, so this team could be the worst and without a doubt, the most disappointing.