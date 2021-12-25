The emotional message of Queen Elizabeth on her first Christmas after the death of her husband

Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas message had a different tone this year.

“Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially, I understand why,” said the British sovereign, alluding to the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last April.

The queen described the late Duke of Edinburgh as her “loved” and affirmed that he feels his presence on these holidays.

His comments are framed in the context of the end of the second year of the pandemic.

