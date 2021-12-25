The emotional message of Queen Elizabeth on her first Christmas after the death of her husband

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

Image source, Average PA

Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas message had a different tone this year.

“Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially, I understand why,” said the British sovereign, alluding to the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last April.

The queen described the late Duke of Edinburgh as her “loved” and affirmed that he feels his presence on these holidays.

His comments are framed in the context of the end of the second year of the pandemic.

“Final games”

Sitting next to a photograph of the couple, the queen paid tribute to the figure of her husband for 73 years.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen and Prince Philip during their honeymoon.

“That mischievous, inquisitive twinkle was as brilliant in the end as the first time I saw it,” said the queen.

“But of course, life consists of both final games and first encounters “he added.

“And as much as my family and I miss him, I know he would have wanted us to enjoy Christmas,” said Isabel, who also recalled the duke’s ability to “take fun out of any situation.”

The framed photograph that viewers can see with the queen during the speech shows the couple on their 2007 wedding anniversary. The sovereign wore the same sapphire brooch she wore on the day of the photo in her message.

She also wore that chrysanthemum-shaped jewel on their honeymoon in 1947.

Buckingham Palace announced plans this week for a thanksgiving celebration for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in the spring.

“A more personal message than expected”

By Nicholas Witchell, Royal Family Correspondent

The queen’s Christmas message sounded more personal this year than expected.

It was really moving and it took away from what is usually the relayed message, a reflection on the year that is ending.

This broadcast was very personal and one got an idea of ​​the acute sense of loss she feels for the man who was her husband for 73 years.

There were few mentions of the covid, only a brief reference to that once again it has altered the Christmas plans, also those of the queen.

He had planned to go to Sandringham, his estate in Norfolk, but the final has stayed in Windsor, where he was joined on Christmas Day by six members of his family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The broadcast of the Christmas message has been the first time that the queen’s face has been seen after 9 weeks ago she canceled her trip to Northern Ireland for health reasons.

2022 will be very important for Elizabeth II and for the monarchy, since it will celebrate the 70 years of her accession to the throne in 1952.

The health of the queen

The sovereign praised in her speech the importance of “passing the baton” to the next generation, in a year in which she too has had health problems.

At 95 years old, the queen has reappeared in the Christmas message, having had to cancel some of her last commitments due to health problems.