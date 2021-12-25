The exchanges for the Los Angeles Lakers to sign 2 NBA stars

In the midst of the Los Angeles Lakers crisis, experts raised exchanges for him to sign two NBA stars. LeBron James is excited!

Los angeles lakers seeks an immediate solution to the crisis that they live in the season NBA 2021-22 after losing the fourth consecutive game and, in the face of the lack of chemistry that LeBron James showed, the experts made theirs with two bomb exchanges.

Every time the Lakers starting lineup is released the names change and change. Except LeBron, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, at different times, the ideal quintet of the Los Angeles team does not consolidate. Reinforcements needed!

The Fadeaway World portal decided to give a hand to Los angeles lakers to sign two stars NBA: Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Both players arouse the interest of the team led by LeBron James and there are two bomb exchanges that would make their arrival in the Californian franchise possible.

Philadelphia 76ers would host Russell westbrook, the first-round pick of the 2026 Draft and a second-round pick of the 2025 for Ben Simmons to reach the Lakers and complete the exchange that LeBron James already performed on one occasion.

This is how Jerami Grant would arrive at the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021-22

So that Jerami grant joins the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Californian team should make a trade that sends to Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo and the first-round pick of the 2027 Draft heading to the Detroit Pistons.