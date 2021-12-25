The Explorer of the Seas will dock tomorrow in San Juan with positive cases of COVID-19 on board

The cruise Explorer of the Seas of the company Royal caribbean will dock tomorrow, Sunday, in the port of San Juan with between 30 to 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board and after the governments of St. Kitts and Saint Lucia denied him entry due to the number of infected people.

Lisdián Acevedo, spokesperson for the Health Department, confirmed to El Nuevo Día that ship officials informed the agency about positive cases between passengers and crew, although he stressed that, for the moment, the number of people affected with the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is unknown.

The government of Puerto Rico cannot deny the entry of the Explorer of the Seas as San Juan is the base port of the vessel. The cruise set sail on December 19, with some 3,000 people on board, according to various specialized portals, on a seven-day trip that would take passengers to Saint Thomas, Saint Croix, Phillipsburg, Saint Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts.

“We are going to follow the health protocols that the cruise lines signed with the Department of Health. They have already informed us that they have passengers on board that tested positive, but I cannot confirm the exact amount yet”Acevedo highlighted by phone.

“The passengers who tested positive are in isolation, while the contacts were placed under quarantine. According to the protocol, the first people to go down are those who are not infected, and the infected people will be the last to disembark. They have orders to continue with the isolation and quarantine that they carry out, “added the spokeswoman for the Department of Health.

Portals that monitor the cruise industry reported that the governments of Saint Lucia and St. Kitts denied permission to dock the Explorer of the Seas when it arrived at their respective ports. Passengers also posted messages on Twitter about the situation with the infections. It has been the same passengers who have reported the number of infections, with numbers that fluctuate between 30 to 40.

For now, Royal Caribbean has not confirmed the number of people infected aboard the Explorer of the Seas.

“I am on the Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas. Some 19 crew members and 18 passengers are isolated with their families after presenting mild symptoms. We were denied entry to the ports of St. Lucia and St. Kitts. We will dock in Puerto Rico at 5:00 am, “wrote Liza Rodríguez Brown on her Twitter account.

Most of the passengers on Explorer of the Seas are Puerto Ricans or Puerto Rican residents, Acevedo added.

Yesterday, a group of people on the ship protested against the measures imposed in Barbados for the disembarkation of passengers, who could only get off the cruise with authorized excursions. However, the situation was brought under control when new measures were announced so that those who could not buy an excursion could enjoy the offers in the port.

José Falcón, from Vacation Mode, indicated yesterday to The new day that all services on the cruise were available, including shows and restaurants. In addition, special Christmas activities were still on the agenda.

The Explorer of the Seas is one of 13 vessels that, according to the Tourism Company last Wednesday, they would visit San Juan this Christmas week. The agency estimated the number of people who would visit the island this week at 20,000.

Of the 13 cruise ships that docked or will dock in Puerto Rico this week, nine received yellow status and are under investigation, or remain under monitoring., for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) after outbreaks were reported.

The CDC places cruise ships in a yellow status when infections are reported in 0.10% or more of total passengers or if one or more cases of infections are reported in crew members. Therefore, if there are 35 people infected, the number of people represents less than one percent of the total number of travelers on board.

As a policy, Royal Caribbean requires that all persons 12 years of age and older be fully vaccinated. In addition, as part of the protocols in the agreement signed by the lines and Health, each person is tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

Acevedo indicated that, according to the protocols of the agreement signed with the companies, cruise lines are obliged to test for COVID-19 only on unvaccinated people, in this case, people under 12 years of age. The Health spokeswoman indicated that, at the moment, she does not know if agency personnel will be in the port tomorrow, Sunday, for the disembarkation process.

The internal protocols The Royal Caribbean stipulate that they will only be able to board people who present proof of complete vaccination, plus a negative test for COVID-19 carried out no more than two days before sailing. In addition, the company will test unvaccinated children under 12 before disembarking.

The Explorer of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s third ship to report COVID-19 outbreaks at sea this week. The Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship also reported an outbreak with between 50 to 55 cases and returned to Miami. Similarly, the Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, also reported 48 infections last week.