The fearsome quintet that the Lakers would form if they signed a 76ers star

One of the strongest rumors in the NBA is that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a Philadelphia 76ers star. If they hired him, they would form a fearsome ideal quintet.

Los angeles lakers cries out for a 180 degree change to make the season NBA 2021-22 does not end in failure and a bombshell trade for a Philadelphia 76ers star appears to be the most viable solution if Lebron James and company want to be contenders in the Playoffs.

Ben simmons It is to the taste of LeBron and in the All-Star Game 2019 (All-Star Game) he already made a trade for Russell Westbrook. Will he repeat it for the Lakers? As the mystery is solved, fans of the Los Angeles team are excited about the ideal quintet that would form if one of the stars of the 76ers arrives.

LeBron James screams for defensive help to Los angeles lakers and Simmons, he is a specialist at this, so if Ben arrives he would be the starting point guard of the quintet that would have one of the best balances in the entire NBA 2021-22.

Avery bradley He has been one of the great revelations for the Lakers and would occupy the guard position in the ideal quintet if Ben Simmons arrives at the Los Angeles team. There are three vacant spots left and LeBron James and Anthony Davis they couldn’t stay out.

The Lakers’ ideal quintet if they sign Ben Simmons in the NBA 2021-22

Lebron James as a forward, Anthony Davis in the power forward position and Dwight Howard as the big man who dominates the paint would complete the fearsome ideal quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers if they sign Ben Simmons in the 2021-22 NBA season.