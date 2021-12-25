The first anticovid vaccine in Latin America approved by the WHO is not Cuban

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Thursday the first anticovid immunizer made in Latin America, which despite the intense propaganda from Havana about its injectables is not one of the four drugs developed on the island.

According to the organization’s documents, the accepted vaccine is a version of AstraZeneca jointly produced by the Argentine biopharmaceutical company mAbxience, which reproduces its active pharmaceutical ingredient, and Laboratorios Liomont de México, which mixes and finishes the product for its final distribution.

This drug was submitted to the consideration of the multilateral body by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) of Mexico and the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) of Argentina.

That vaccine, according to the BBC, it is already being used in some Latin American countries, but its inclusion in the WHO emergency use list will facilitate its acquisition and distribution through mechanisms of cooperation and distribution of vaccines such as the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Global Access Fund for Covid-19 vaccines (COVAX), to which Cuba decided not to join.

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), welcomed the news, which he considered “a milestone for Latin America.”

“This is an important milestone for Latin America and highlights the importance of technology transfer to increase the availability of quality covid-19 vaccines in the region, “he said.

The PAHO director added that the approval of the vaccine was achieved thanks to the commitment of the public and private sectors in Argentina and Mexico. and “investments made in the development of a scientific and technological base and in regulatory oversight”.

“We remain committed to continuing to support our countries to increase the production of critical drugs,” he added.

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 was developed by the global pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and the University of Oxford in that country.

Receiving the green light from the WHO serves to indicate to the health regulators of each country that it is a safe and effective vaccine. It also means that the vaccine can be used in the COVAX program, which aims to provide around 2 billion vaccines to developing countries.

Havana promised at the beginning of the development of its own immunogens against the new coronavirus that it would make them available to poor countries. However, in the update of the WHO vaccine evaluation process of December 23, the injectables of BioCubaFarma Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala appear in the statement: “Awaiting information on strategy and delivery schedules.”

Despite the fact that the Cuban authorities announced in mid-September that they had initiated contacts with the WHO and PAHO to request the evaluation of their vaccines, three and a half months later they have not presented the necessary documents for this process.

The delay in the delivery of the documentation for the consideration of Cuban injectables draws attention due to the official propaganda regarding the safety and effectiveness of the drugs. developed on the Island, so far not approved or evaluated by entities and experts not involved in their creation.

Despite this, thanks to authorizations for emergency use, the Cuban authorities have inoculated more than 80% of Cubans with their drugs and with undisclosed amounts of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, according to official figures.

By the same route, Havana began to export these products to Venezuela, Vietnam, Nicaragua and Iran, all with allied governments. Others, such as Argentina, Mexico and Nigeria have shown interest in injectables, although it has not been made public if these efforts advance.

At the beginning of December, Miguel Díaz-Canel assured that his Government “observes with optimism” the work of the Gamaleya Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FIDR), responsible for the Sputnik anticovid vaccine, since through them they could be produced and sold injectables developed in Cuba.

In an intervention by videoconference before the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, of which Havana is an observer member, the president indicated that both Russian entities are working on the study of the combination of Sputnik V with other vaccines, among which could be Cuban ones.

The Cuban government has previously insisted on offering its vaccines to the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE), which include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. To date there is no confirmation of any agreement in this regard.