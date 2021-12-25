The five Cruz Azul players who can boost themselves and make the leap to Europe during 2022

Cruz Azul is in the process of re-founding. The senior managers want to rejuvenate the squad for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament and get rid of the players who earn the most salary. The idea is to strengthen yourself with homegrown players, footballers under 30 years of age, and who have knowledge of the Mexican league.

But nevertheless, In the Machine they are also not closed to selling their players if the offers they deserve arrive. One of the medium-term intentions is to resume sales, hopefully to Europe, and there are several cement players that today are armored in case scouters from the Old Continent come for them.

Which Cruz Azul players can make the leap to Europe?

Santiago Gimenez

Santi is one of the heavenly footballers who, Once he signed the contract renewal with Cruz Azul, he also signed an exit clause in case they come from Europe. What is missing? Able to score more goals. He already has scouters following him, more now that he is selected as an adult and has been on several payrolls for Gerardo Martino, with a goal against Chile included.

Roberto Alvarado

At the moment It is not certain that El Piojo continues in Cruz Azul, but if it remains, it projects directly to the Old Continent. He auditioned at Manchester City as a teenager and, like Bebote, has scouts who have been following him for a long time. Even in Tokyo 2020.

Luis Romo

The great promise. One of the older players on this list. Although he made his debut “late” in Liga MX, at the age of 23, his footballing level improves every year. Although he knows that his next destination will be Europe, today Romo is committed to returning to the rhythm he had in Guard1anes 2021 with Cruz Azul to be able to migrate in his maximum form.

Juan Escobar

The Paraguayan promise. THe is only 26 years old, just like Romo, and since he is a defender, he does not look so much. But he usually shines in the first team of Cruz Azul and they offered him a multi-year contract with a clause, since they plan an eventual exit across the pond.

Jonathan Rodriguez

Who else but you, Head. Jona was the 2021 Guard1anes scoring champion, He is the highest celestial scorer of the year, he is a Uruguayan national team and has already had steps in Europe. They have come to Cruz Azul to ask about him on several occasions. Why not make the leap to the Old Continent again?