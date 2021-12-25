The Hard Rock Hotel in New York will open its doors in April 2022

The Hard Rock Hotel New York, located in the heart of Manhattan, it’s almost finished and already accept reservations for its official inauguration, which will take place in April 2022. Located in the 159 West 48th Street and forming part of the emblematic skyline, a few steps from Times Square, Broadway, Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park and the shopping areas par excellence of the Fifth Avenue.

“This is a crucial moment for Hard Rock International as it represents a true milestone in our trajectory with which we intend to raise our hotel portfolio,” he says. Dale Hipsh, Executive Vice President of Hotels, Hard Rock International. “New York City is the cultural capital of the world and, as a brand, we have waited impatiently for the opportunity to bring our hospitality and entertainment expertise to this market. Hard Rock Hotel New York provides an exceptional base from which to explore the city’s most exciting attractions, while also adding experiences for our guests and New Yorkers themselves as only we know, custom-built through unique collaborations with artists, performers, and musicians. of legend ”.

Hotel details

The newly built hotel has 446 rooms and suites Specials with a luxurious design, with large windows from floor to ceiling, offering incredible views of the vibrant city. At 34th floorthe hotel is the jewel in the crown: the Rock Star Suite, a duplex penthouse with glass walls and views of the entire city, with an original contemporary style decoration, pieces of the renowned Hard Rock memorabilia and one of the largest terraces in New York City.

The hotel’s interior design has been done by the award-winning design firm Jeffrey Beers International, who have been inspired, how could it be otherwise, by music and legendary objects that honor New York musicians, among which Jo’s leather jacket will stand out.Hey Ramone, Lady Gaga’s patent leather boots, a record player belonging to Les Paul, or the lyrics handwritten by John Lennon in 1972 for his tribute to his adopted city, New York City.

On the other hand, the RT60 Rooftop Bar will serve cocktails and snacks to share in a luxurious environment with views of the city from above. A true entertainment destination that will feature world-renowned DJs and emerging local talent.

From day to night, the Sessions restaurant, will put the soundtrack to New York. Located on the main floor and also accessible from the street via a spectacular staircase, this three-story space with an open-air terrace, full of light, will also offer acoustic musical performances that will represent the vitality and naivety of the city.

Finally, The Venue on Music Row is the proposal that will mark a before and after the hotel, with a capacity of up to 400 people, the space will host some of the most desirable events in the city, with performances by great musicians, as well as fashion shows, after-parties and gala dinners.