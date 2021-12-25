The holidays of the realists: Paris, Bruges, Dubai, New York ...

The Real Sociedad footballers rush their vacation days before returning to work in Zubieta this Monday to start preparing the first game of the new year, next Sunday against Alavés at 6.30 pm. There are several players who have decided to pack their bags and spend this Christmas season far from San Sebastián.

Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand were the first two to catch the plane, as they say, on the run as soon as the match against Villarreal on Saturday last week ended to spend a few days in Paris. The Navarrese, along with his partner, has visited in recent days the most emblematic places of the Gallic capital, such as the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre museum, and on the banks of the Seine he has coincided with the Breton defender, who has returned home to spend these dates so important. Mathew Ryan has traveled to his home too, although much more miles away, back to Australia to visit his family.

Another footballer who has decided to spend a few days outside of Donostia has been Igor Zubeldia. The Azkoitiarra has opted for another European destination, in this case Belgium, where he has been visiting cities such as Ghent or Bruges with his girlfriend. Further afield, however, has passed Asier Illarramendi Christmas Eve. The realistic captain has crossed the pond to enjoy Christmas in a postcard city these days like New York. Together with his partner, the mutrikuarra has flown by helicopter over Manhattan or has been photographed on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge that crosses the East River.

Adnan Januzaj, for his part, has chosen a much more exotic destination for his days off. The Belgian, as is customary during most royalist vacation periods, has opted for Dubai to spend a few days of disconnection before returning to the capital of Gipuzkoa and on Monday under the command of Imanol Alguacil.