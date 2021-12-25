The latest they revealed about Silvia Pinal’s health

After they announced that the actress Silvia Pinal He was infected with covid-19, his children Luis Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán gave some details of how his health is progressing.

In an interview with ‘Venga la Alegría’, Luis Enrique commented: “We are in direct contact with my mother through the doctor and the truth is that the hospital staff have been wonderful, because my mother is awake, she is animated they are talking with her they put things on her, they spoil her a lot. She is in very good spirits, a very good clinical health, the truth is that the virus has not attacked her or inflamed any of her pneumonia that she had at some point ”.

For her part, Alejandra Guzmán said: “We talk to my mom in the morning, what happens is that she doesn’t like to be alone and right now she’s a little sleepy because of the same. So she looks better, she looks more chapeadita, more animated with the nurses, she is talking ”.

The artist also commented that her mother is already stable. “They will no longer have to put a pacemaker, he has never smoked so that is reflected. Well, they are treating her for a urinary tract infection, also for a small cough that she had pneumonia and that worries us, but this good clinical condition is the important thing ”.

Alejandra Guzmán also spoke about how they will spend Christmas Eve keeping in contact with their mother. “We are going to send her a computer or something so that we can be more in contact with her and try to be close,” he said.

Her brother added in this sense: “Let her hear us see all her children and her entire family on the screen that we are there with her and even though she is alone and the nurses do not consent to her much, but we want them to listen to us and they see us so that they do not think that they are going to spend a night there alone ”.

Luis Enrique also indicated that his mother does not have lung diseases: “Yes, the doctor reassured us that the Covid was not causing inflammation that was not altering the pneumonia much and nothing to do with the cardiac out of risk has to be there because of the protocol and the isolation that each patient has to go through ”.

This Wednesday they announced that Silvia Pinal was hospitalized at the Médica Sur hospital in Mexico City after catching the disease.

Initially, the artist had been hospitalized for hypertension problems, but after some tests they determined that it was covid-19.