The luxury line-up that Cruz Azul could have for the Clausura 2022

Although the outlook did not look very encouraging for Blue Cross Facing the Closing 2022, due to problems you have had to renew your players and the multiple casualties that would disarm the team, the reality is that little by little the club, which established itself as Champion this year that is about to end, he is building a team that aims to be quite competitive for the next tournament, well also Juan Reynoso It has all the conditions to lead him back to glory.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

And it is that before the end of the year, La Maquina has already announced with great fanfare the arrival of its first booster, which is also one of the football players most coveted in each market: Christian Tabó, offensive player, coming from Puebla, who could take hold as the 10 what the cement team is missing; Likewise, it would be very close to adding two Chivas players: Alejandro Mayorga and Uriel Antuna. Some of the players of the U-20 They could also strengthen the team.

On the other hand, so far Cruz Azul has confirmed only three casualties: Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya and Josué Reyes, being that of the Peruvian midfielder the most important absence; and although he has not yet fired him, Orbelín Pineda Nor will he continue in the team, as his arrival at the Celtic, while another of the casualties that the team led by Juan Reynoso it would be that of Roberto Alvarado, who would go to Chivas.

Players who did not travel to preseason: Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Peña, Alexis Gutiérrez, Lucas Passerini and Jaiber Jiménez.

Homegrown players who traveled to the preseason: Alfredo Cabañas (goalkeeper), Eduardo Pastrana (central), Rafael Guerrero (central), Josué Díaz (winger), Cristian Jiménez (midfielder), Rodrigo Huescas (midfielder) and Edgar Gutiérrez (forward).

This is how Cruz Azul’s possible lineup would look for Clausura 2022:

Goal: The position in which Cruz Azul has no problem is under the three suits, since Jesus Crown stands firm as the starting goalkeeper and team captain, backed by Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño from the bench.

Defending: Waiting to strengthen the defense with a central, for the moment Pablo Aguilar Y Julio Cesar Domínguez remain like the pillars in the first celestial line, accompanied on the side by Juan Escobar on the right and on the left it would be renewed with the possible arrival of Alejandro mayorga, who was considered one of the best men in Chivas. They would wait on the bench Adrián Aldrete, José Martínez ‘Shaggy’ Y Alexis Pena in case you stay.

Half court: In this area is where Cruz Azul would wait for someone recovery flyer still to reinforce, as it is the line hardest hit by the casualties it has suffered; meanwhile, it would be made up of Luis Romo in containment accompanied by Guillermo Fernandez, while by the bands they would be in charge Ignacio Rivero and Uriel Antuna, in case your arrival is made. As substitutes they would be Rafael Baca, Rómulo Otero and Luis Ángel Mendoza and until canterano Rodrigo Huescas, who could fight for a position having left very good feelings.

Lead: Finally, the men of the goal. This is where one of the pairs could form deadliest in Liga MX, as Christian Tabó looks like the perfect partner for Jonathan Rodriguez in attack, both Uruguayans and who could understand each other perfectly to sign the goals. As a luxury booster it would be Santiago Gimenez and as its great competition Brian Angulo.