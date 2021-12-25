The most winning coaches in the history of Honduran soccer

2021-12-25

The coach thing Pedro Troglio it is quite significant. The Argentine, at the head of the Olympia He has managed to win four titles that already put him among the most awarded coaches in the history of Honduran football. SEE MORE: Olimpia has 34 championships and is two behind Saprissa on the list of the most champions in Central America In addition, what Troglio did achieve was to have written down his name in the history books as the first coach to achieve a four-time championship and also the most winner in the hairy boat. Although it is true Old León had already gotten a tetra, however, it was with two technicians; three won Danilo tosello and one Juan Carlos Espinoza. Thus, with the four trophies that the South American and World Cup player as a player with Argentina in Italy 1990, got to today, got into a small list of the most winning coaches in the history of the Honduras National League.

Pedro Troglio He also established himself as the technical director with the most titles on the hairy bench. The one of Luján left behind the three titles of Nahún Espinoza, Danilo tosello and of Chelato Uclés. THE FOX PADILLA, THE MOST WINNER Regarding the table of the most winners in the national tournament, Troglio also got into it, however, there are still two of the most successful in that section, which is Carlos Padilla Velásquez. The “Zorro” thing is hardly surpassed by a technician, and not precisely because of the six titles that he left as a legacy and being the winner in the tournament. Honduras National League, but for being the only coach to be crowned champion with four different clubs. Carlos Padilla Velasquez he won his six championships in the 1965, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1987 seasons. A record that has a validity of 34 years. It should be noted that the strategist was the first champion in Honduras after crowning the Platensa, apart from also crowning the Olympia, Real Spain Y Motagua.