The new Bucks star that terrifies LeBron, Curry, Durant and the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have a new addition that makes the rest of the NBA tremble.

It is still very early in the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) to declare some clear candidate above the rest, but without a doubt that the Brooklyn nets Y Golden state warriors they sting pointed like the big favorites.

Big mistake I would say Giannis Antetokounmpo. The franchise you shouldn’t forget, and how to do it if you are the reigning league champion, are the Milwaukee bucks from the Greek they go for the second ring in a row, with an almost intact and even improved squad.

With several games in which one of his three players was missing, either Giannis, Jrue Holiday or Khris middleton, Wisconsin are still near the top of the Eastern Conference with a 21-13 record, putting them third behind Chicago bulls and Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks and the terrifying addition

Best of all for them, is that they acquired a beast a few days ago and it already shows that it could be the fourth head of the Bucks monster. DeMarcus Cousins arrived 11 games ago to those led by Mike budenholzer and it already gives a lot to talk about.

He has been carrying the team in Antetokounmpo’s absence, and finally broke out in Thursday’s game. 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Now, the 31-year-old center who was four-time All-Star, averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds in his last 3 games.