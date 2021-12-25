The nicknames of the best-known cities in the world

From London to Prague: the eight most “instagrammed” European cities at Christmas

Costa Brava: a unique journey from town to town

Stroll through the Fifth Avenue little relation to stepping Champs-Elysees. Neither does the Via del Corso is comparable to Wangfujing nor to the Gran Via from Madrid or to Oxford street from London. Each city has a charm that characterizes it, that which makes it stand out from other locations, is the same one that makes it famous.

Choose a destination from travels It means letting yourself be carried away by the qualities of the place, by its peculiarities, the character of its people, its commercial stores, its landscape, gastronomy… As if they were people, each one has its name, its nickname and its character. A spirit that leads us to give them a surname to group them as if they belonged to families. A description that tells us what we will find when we step on it.

Paris it is the city of light and love, New York is the Big Apple, Rome It is the eternal city … Do you know why they are called that?

Paris, the city of love (and of light)

Siegfried ModolaGetty Images

Oh la la mon cheri. Any phrase spoken in French sounds romantic. Paris has a special aroma, each of its corners breathes passion. The 1920s left a legacy of debauchery and lust on its streets. Where there is art, they say, there is perversion Y beauty in equal parts and Paris It was and is an ideal cultural setting to host any adventure. Beyond Montmartre and the Moulin rouge, with their cabarets and dressing rooms in which no one, or everyone, knew what was happening, this city went from being a cradle of excess to becoming one of those that best embraced kitsch, yes, always elegant. Films, novels and real stories inspire this nickname, which is complemented, also with that of ‘Paris, the city of light’ since it was the first town from Europe to illuminate its streets with light electrical.

New York, the Big Apple

C. Taylor CrothersGetty Images

It was also in the 1920s that the term apple was popularized among jazz musicians to designate cities. They were classified into three categories: big apples, little apples, and rotten apples. If beyond the dimension of the cities something gave them an award or another, New York By having more and notorious jazz clubs, it won the award, crowning itself the Big Apple, with capital letters. The term left its borders and ended up becoming popular around the globe. And, so great is it, that there are still corners that only New Yorkers know …

Rome, the eternal city

NurPhotoGetty Images

Was the latin poet Albio Tibulo the one in his Elegies He first used the term Urbs Aeterna to refer to the city of Rome as “the eternal city”. The reason takes weight in the idea that it is an enclave that maintains its essence with buildings and historical monuments, but that is renewed over the years to be one of the enclaves that last longer in time. All in Rome falls in love because It seems to have stopped in time even despite having undergone changes. The beautiful vita.

Beijing, the forbidden city

Frédéric SoltanGetty Images

Only courtiers and their subjects had access to The prohibited city which is located in the center of Beijing, which was the power of the Ming and Qing dynasties for more than five hundred years. If previously it was only possible to enter with access from the Emperor, now this enclave is an imperial city -which is also the best cared for in China– and that is now used as a tourist attraction in the country.

Barcelona, ​​the city of Barcelona

NurPhoto

One of the most touristic cities in our country also keeps a characteristic surname that defines it dating back to the 9th century. Barcelona in that period, like all the north of CataloniaIt was a land of counts and counties. From there, all the counties of the region were organized so, his name raised in fame for the work that characterized him, rose in fame and spread over the years until today.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io