The only Mexican team that Buffon recognizes as great and considers playing in it

Gianluigi Buffon would only consider playing for a Mexican team and considers it great

December 23, 2021 10:10 am

The world champion Gianluigi Buffon In an interview with TUDN he confessed that he is interested in playing in the MX League and does not close to living those experiences. With 43 years in tow, the Italian goalkeeper believes he still has a reel to stay active in the best leagues.

Yes Gianluigi Buffon consider your arrival at the MX League I would already have a special team selected. Its about America club, a team that the Italian goalkeeper references a lot in Mexico thanks to the influence of Miguel Layún.

The right side of the America has a good relationship with the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi BuffonIn fact, they have interacted several times through social networks. Miguel Layún could convince the lanky World Champion goalkeeper.

How much would it cost America to bring in Gianluigi Buffon?

To arrive Gianluigi Buffon to the America, I would do it as a free agent, so they only have to negotiate a juicy salary for the goalkeeper of 43 years old. According to Salary Sports, the Italian goalkeeper earns about two million dollars a year at FC Parma, Italy’s second division team.

