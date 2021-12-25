The particular message of Marco Antonio Solís this Christmas

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most important Latin artists in the world and in recent times, “El Buki” has become very active on his social networks. In addition, a large part of his family is also famous, which is why the Solís family is often in the news.

A few days ago, the Mexican singer celebrated the 28th anniversary of his marriage with his wife, Cristy Solís, the former Cuban model. They got married in 1993 and as a result of their relationship they had two daughters, María and Alison. For this event, Marco Antonio He dedicated a tender message to his wife where he showed their love for each other. The message read: “28 years of fire in my body and peace in my soul. With you, no day is the same because you are always a present present before my eyes every morning ”.

It was in 2013 that El Buki dedicated the theme “Thank you for being here” to Cristy Solís. It was the wife herself who was in charge of revealing what has been the secret of so many years of marriage to what she confessed is the understanding that the couple has and the great passion that still persists in marriage.

Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

“El Buki”, in addition to having a flawless career in the world of music, owns a luxurious hotel in Morelia, Mexico. Your mansion hotel, located in Michoacán, hometown of Solis, completed a year of operation. It was announced that to spend a night in the luxurious hotel, more than 4 thousand Argentine pesos are needed.

Source: Twitter Marco Antonio Solís

To celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas, the interpreter of “If you had not gone,” published a particular message on his Twitter account. He had previously done so by urging people to get vaccinated. This time, Marco Antonio wrote: “If you don’t smell, don’t go out.” The message exceeded 60 thousand likes and was retweeted more than 14 thousand times.