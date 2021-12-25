The particular message of Marco Antonio Solís this Christmas

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most important Latin artists in the world and in recent times, “El Buki” has become very active on his social networks. In addition, a large part of his family is also famous, which is why the Solís family is often in the news.

A few days ago, the Mexican singer celebrated the 28th anniversary of his marriage with his wife, Cristy Solís, the former Cuban model. They got married in 1993 and as a result of their relationship they had two daughters, María and Alison. For this event, Marco Antonio He dedicated a tender message to his wife where he showed their love for each other. The message read: “28 years of fire in my body and peace in my soul. With you, no day is the same because you are always a present present before my eyes every morning ”.

