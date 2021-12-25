The practice outside of work hours that threatens your health (physical and mental)

MADRID, Dec. 25 (EUROPA PRESS) –

New research warns that if workers do not take advantage of their vacation time to relax and disconnect, and instead let work slip into their free time and answer their emails, they are putting their physical and mental health at risk. .

The study, from the University of South Australia, surveyed more than 2,200 academics and practitioners from 40 Australian universities, and found that employees who responded to after-hours work digital communications were more likely to experience burnout, malaise psychological and poor physical health.

Thus, they found that 26% felt they had to respond to work-related texts, calls and emails from supervisors during their leisure time and 57% of employees said they had sent work-related digital communications to others companions at night.

Additionally, 50 percent reported that they typically receive work-related texts, calls, and emails from colleagues over the weekend, and 36% reported that it was the norm in their organization to respond immediately to digital communications.

In this sense, Dr. Amy Zadow, a researcher at UniSA, points out that the expectations that employees are available 24 hours a day are putting pressure on workers.

“Since COVID-19, the digitization of work has exploded, blurring the boundaries of work and paving the way for people to be reachable at all hours – alert -. But be available to work both day and night it limits people’s chances of recovery – doing things like exercising and catching up with friends and family – and when there’s no recovery period you can start to burn out. “

For this reason, it highlights that this research “shows that high levels of digital communication outside of work hours can have a significant impact on their physical and mental well-being, affecting relationships between work and family, causing psychological discomfort and poor health. In contrast, workers who kept their work limits in check experienced less stress and pressure. “

The research showed that those who had to respond to their colleagues’ communications outside of work hours on weekends had higher levels of psychological distress (56% vs. 42%), emotional exhaustion (61% vs. 42%), and poor physical health (28% versus 10%).

UniSA Professor Kurt Lushington says it is increasingly important to cope with work stress. “Managing communications outside of work hours can be challenging, but organizations have the power to discourage ‘work flow’,” says Professor Lushington.

“The establishment of policies, practices and procedures to protect psychological health through the development of a strong psychosocial security climate can limit digital communication outside of work hours – he recommends -. The starting point is to measure the demand for work. so that an organization can mitigate risk in the first place. Once this is done, they can develop protective actions that can prevent the development or continuation of harmful standards in the workplace. “

“At the end of the working day, everyone should have the right to disconnect,” he concludes.