The price of Shiba Inu will be determined by these factors in the future.

In higher time periods, Shiba Inu reached an area of ​​importance at $ 0.029 (Note: All SHIB prices in the following article are 1000 times the actual value, to eliminate long decimal places. For example, a SHIB price of $ 0.00003319 written as $ 0.03319).

He saw shoppers enter that area and indicated a rally could begin in the next few days. Since then, SHIB has gained nearly 26% to hit the $ 0.0378 resistance level.

SHIB – 1 hour chart

Two sets of Fibonacci retracements were used, the gray from the highs of $ 0.03785 to the lows of $ 0.0284 and the yellow from the lows of $ 0.0284 to the highs of $ 0.03987. The two sets of reversals had confluence (overlap) at the $ 0.034 area.

The $ 0.034 level was also the checkpoint (PoC) highlighted by the visible range volume profile. The price was well above this level, a sign of short-term bullish strength. A revision of the $ .0357 level was also bought to push the price to the $ 0.037 resistance area once again (red box).

This area also has retracement levels for the recent moves that SHIB saw, as well as being an important level on lower time frames. Therefore, SHIB could move laterally for a time before expansion.

Fundamental reason

The RSI momentarily rose above neutral 50, but was rejected quite quickly. This could cause SHIB to drop once again, possibly by as much as 4% to the $ 0.0355 area.

The CMF was above +0.05 to show that the flow of capital was still in the market, with buyers staying stronger in the market over the past few days.

Momentum stalled, but buyer strength was still in evidence, and this meant SHIB was more likely to consolidate at / below $ 0.037 for some time before another bullish leg.

conclusion

Bitcoin will also have a great influence on the Shiba Inu price movement. In the short term, SHIB momentum was neutral and a revision to $ 0.035 could occur. However, if Bitcoin continues to climb / hold above $ 50.8k, SHIB could have a chance to go higher.

The 61.8% extension level of the move from the $ 0.0282 lows was $ 0.047, which converged with increased time frame resistance. This confluence gave credence to this set (yellow) of Fibonacci retracement levels.

Disclaimer: The results of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

This is a machine translation of our English version.