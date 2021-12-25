the three clubs that are willing to sign the scorer

2021-12-25

Erling haaland is the ‘9’ that the big clubs in Europe are fighting and, with the winter market just around the corner, his name is ringing louder than ever.

Haaland was able to go to this giant of Italy for only 2 million euros

The 21-year-old forward could leave the Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for an affordable figure, since there is a rescission clause of 75 million euros that could activate it to undertake his signing.

The German newspaper Bild, in an interview with Oliver khan, director of the Bayern Munich, confirmed this clause and the exporter said that they had money to be able to make a large-scale transfer, such as that of Haaland. The aforementioned source added: “His contract in Dortmund runs until 2024, but he can leave Borussia in the summer for a fixed figure of 75 million euros.”

But nevertheless, Herbert Hainer, president of the Bayern, ruled out that they have no intention of signing the Norwegian because they already have Lewandowski, although the board of directors of the Bavarian club still does not completely close this possibility.