The unfortunate announcement that Toni Costa made at Christmas

The spanish dancer Toni Costa He announced to his fans that he contracted COVID-19 and that for that reason he could not spend Christmas Eve with his daughter Alaïa and his ex-wife, the television presenter Adamari López.

This December 24, the artist published some photos with his daughter to announce the news to his followers on the social network Instagram.

“Merry Christmas family”, wrote at the beginning of the message. Later, he shared the announcement of his state of health.

“I love having these beautiful memories with my princess, so that she always has memories with her parents. Unfortunately, COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter in the world, “she wrote in the publication.

However, Toni Costa explained that he would make every effort to share, even from a distance, with his daughter.

“Even so, I will do everything possible to make you feel present, close. We wish you happy holidays, we have health, which is the most important thing, and love, which is our engine “he added.

In the message he also asked his fans to take care of themselves so that they can enjoy these dates with their loved ones.

“Soon thisand back better and stronger, Thank you for each one of your words, comments, messages, calls and above all thank you for your love, you are the best and deserve all my respect. I love you very much! ”, He concluded.

Toni Costa had talked about this special night

The dancer commented on the eve of Christmas Eve that he was going to spend this day with his daughter and ex-partner.

“We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the presents so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak … For Christmas, they know that Alaïa is the person who is always present “, he had told Mezcal TV.

He also explained that both have established a good relationship for the well-being of his daughter. “Adamari and I are doing a good job with her so that she does not feel that family absence and we are always united, in contact, in communication so that she is always as focused as possible, “he said.

Regarding the plans for the end of the year, he did not release many details, he only indicated in the interview: “On New Year’s Eve I don’t know, we’ll see. New Year New Life”.