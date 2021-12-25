The US lifts travel restrictions on 8 countries, what are they?

The United States will lift travel restrictions on eight African countries on New Year’s Eve, the White House announced.

The restrictions, imposed last month, sought to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The measure imposed on November 29 banned almost everyone from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi from entering the country.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said via Twitter that the decision was based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He added that the restrictions gave the scientific community time to study the new strain of the virus and conclude that current vaccines are effective against it.

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the United States, even among vaccinated people, but the vast majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated.

“The restrictions gave us time to study omicron and we know that existing vaccines are effective against omicron, especially in people who received a booster dose,” Munoz wrote on Twitter.