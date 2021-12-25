These are the detected symptoms of omicron

There is no doubt that the international community, specialists, authorities and the population, in general, closely follow Ómicron’s behavior.

It is not for less, if one takes into account that the new variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly, since its discovery at the end of last November, in South Africa.

Although much is still unknown about the new strain, specialists are beginning to gather new data, as they strive to distinguish the symptoms of Omicron from other variants of COVID-19, such as Delta.

Recent information shows that for most people, at least those who are vaccinated, Ómicron can cause a mild illness that can look like or be mistaken for the common cold.

However, experts warn people not to underestimate the risks posed by the most transmissible strain.

Ómicron, which appears to be more infectious than previous variants, will soon become the most dominant strain in the world, according to experts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 89 percent of people with confirmed Omicron infections in Europe indicated symptoms common with other variants of the coronavirus, such as cough, sore throat and fever.

Meanwhile, a study in the United Kingdom, known as the Zoe Covid, analyzing thousands of coronavirus symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public, examined the symptoms associated with the severe disease before and after Omicron spread. through the streets of London.

Similarities were found between the Delta and Omicron variants, suggesting that the latter has not mutated to the more flu-like symptoms of the earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The main symptoms that have been reported in the Zoe app are:

Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue

Sneezing

Throat pain

In fact, about half of those surveyed experienced the classic symptoms, such as loss of smell, taste, and fever.

Professor Tim Spector, an application scientist for the study, said there is a risk that Omicron cases could be mistaken for minor colds.

“As our latest data shows, Omicron symptoms are predominantly cold, runny nose, headache, sore throat and sneezing symptoms, so people should stay home as it could very well be COVID. “Hopefully people now recognize the cold-like symptoms, which seem to be the predominant feature of omicron,” Spector said.

However, a possible difference could be that the new strain causes less loss of taste and smell than other variants. According to The New York Times, 48 ​​percent of patients with the original strain reported loss of smell, while 41 percent loss of taste.

In contrast, a study with Omicron patients in the Netherlands found that 23 percent reported loss of taste and only 12 percent loss of smell.

The truth is that the tests are not conclusive yet and the differences could come from other factors, such as the vaccination status of the person analyzed.

