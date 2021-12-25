These have been the 10 phones with the best camera of 2021 according to DxOMark

The phones with the best camera according to DxOMark.

2021 is coming to an end and it’s time for studies, lists and the like. This time we are not going to talk about the best mobiles that you can buy today, if not always according to DxOMark, the 10 phones with the best camera of the year.

As many of you already know, mobiles are one of the best tools for taking photographs today.. Not only because everyone has a mobile in their pocket but also because of the quality of the results of these. Now, as we always say, this list is in the opinion of DxOMark so it does not have to coincide with yours.

These are the phones with the best camera of 2021 according to DxOMark

For DxOMark, the Huawei P50 Pro is the terminal with the best camera of the year. It has a triple rear camera module where the protagonist is a 50 megapixel main sensor with focal aperture f / 1.8 and which is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 focal aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f / 3.4 focal aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

In second position is the Xiaomi M11 Ultra and its gigantic rear module where 3 different cameras live. Leading, a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main sensor. It is accompanied by a 48 megapixel ultra wide angle with a vision of 128 degrees and a telephoto lens that repeats with 48 megapixels and a 120X zoom.

In third position we have the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, showing that the Chinese brand may not have Google services, but its devices are still the best of the year, especially in the photographic section.

To find the first Apple smartphone we must go down to the fourth and fifth position. The iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro show that the terminals of the Cupertino firm are almost round. Not only do they perform outstandingly, their camera ranks among the best of the year.

The best camera phones on the market

In sixth position appears the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and in seventh the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Although it has always been said that Google devices reign in the photography sector, it seems that this year and always according to DxOMark, there are better alternatives. The Vixo X70 Pro +, the ASUS Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra finish the list.

Be that as it may, It is very difficult to find today a high-end terminal that does not take good photographs. So unless you are truly passionate about photography, any of the above will do for you. And is that any current mobile phone is much better than any conventional compact camera on the market.

