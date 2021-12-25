They have identified 11 Dominicans who died in Chiapas; today they bring two corpses

For this Friday the 24th, Christmas Eve, the first two bodies of the Dominican victims of the tragedy that occurred in Chiapas, Mexico, will arrive in the country at the Las Américas International Airport.

The information was offered by the Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Republic.

Meanwhile, the agency indicates that the next flight that will transport the remains of two other nationals identified in the accident, is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday 28 of the currents.

The institution also indicates that to date it has been possible to confirm through fingerprints the death of 11 Dominicans, out of a total of 16 who were traveling in the crashed van.

While three of the nationals are in a health center in Mexico where they are recovering and two others remain missing.

While on Thursday officials of the Vice Ministry for Consular and Migration Affairs received relatives of the victims at the institution’s headquarters for a virtual meeting with the Mexican Public Ministry, to offer details of the process of transferring the remains of their relatives.

To have contact with relatives of the Dominicans involved in the accident, the telephone number of the MIREX National Protection Directorate is available: 809-987-7001, at extensions 7595, 7180, 7125 and 7177.