“They make mush” to Eric del Castillo for unfortunate comment about Carmen Salinas

After the terrible news of the death of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, there were many famous people who gave emotional words to the actress; among them was Eric del Castillo, who upset Carmelita’s fans with his words.

After learning about the commotion he caused with his comment that “it was not a great beauty”, the actor broke the silence and provoked a new wave of criticism.

“They criticized me because I commented, but I have every reason in the world, Carmelita (Salinas) was not a great beauty, she did not have a statuesque body; however, he had enough intelligence to succeed in this race in every way, “said Eric del Castillo.

On the other hand, in a call on the program “Sale el Sol”, he reiterated that what he most admired about the actress was her communication power.

“I recognize in her a great woman, she knew how to accommodate within the artistic environment with intelligence, talent, friendships, in short, a very intelligent woman apart from her great gifts as an artist, as an actress, especially her power of communication, she made herself love all over the world ”, he added Del Castillo.

Who was Carmen Salinas?

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She was born on October 5, 1933. She stood out as a film and theater actress, although in recent decades she devoted herself more to her projects on television. He participated in soap operas such as “María la del barrio”, “María Mercedes”, “My fortune is loving you”, among others.

Her career was catapulted, thanks to her work in fictional films such as “Bellas de la noche”, where she played the “Corcholata”, a character with whom she has always been related.

For more than 15 years he produced the successful staging of “Adventuress”, where he played the character of “Rosaura.”

In addition to her renowned artistic career, in 2015, Salinas was elected federal deputy by the PRI, with representation in Mexico City.

