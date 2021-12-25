This app tells you the Battery Health of your mobile in 1 minute

It is often normal to see iPhone users looking at the battery health of their smartphones. It is something that Apple allows to do in IOS and that in Android is not in the battery settings. Know the battery status It is very important to know if the autonomy problems are derived from a bad battery health. Today we tell you how to see what battery health you have in your Android mobile thanks to a very simple and free application.

How to check battery health on an Android mobile

By default Android manufacturers do not include a section for «Battery Health»In the device settings. It is a hidden data and that only in some customization layers it is allowed to visualize. It is not something very problematic if you use an app like the one we are going to show you today.

The Ampere application is one of the few that swarm through Google Play with enough quality to be trusted. There are hundreds of apps that promise to reveal health and even repair battery or its cells using software. Our recommendation is that you try Ampere, as its data is more accurate than most alternatives.

Download the Ampere app from Google Play Run it and enter the ‘Health’ section Take a look at the results

This app offers several important information about the smartphone battery, including your health status. Thanks to the results you will be able to know how is your mobile battery and draw conclusions. If you come noticing a lower autonomy and you see poor battery health, you will already have an answer.

Changing the mobile battery can be a very good idea

The battery change It is one of the simplest repairs that can be done to a smartphone. It is also one of the most effective when the device is 1 or 2 years old, as its battery is probably within a 70 or 80% of its total capacity.

Changing the battery can offer you a improved performance and also greater autonomy daily. It is a repair that you can do yourself at home with a few tools and following the steps.

Yes Ampere tells you that the health of your battery it’s bad one of the best investments you could make is buy a new battery and change it. If you go to a specialized store, they will surely charge you between 40 and 50 euros / dollars for doing it.