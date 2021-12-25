This is how Andrea Meza spends her days, after finishing her mandate as Miss Universe

After being elected Miss Universe 2020, the Mexican model Andrea Meza he left what would be the shortest term in the history of the contest, with only 7 months of reign; On December 12, he gave his crown to the Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu in a ceremony that took place in Israel. Since then, these days she has been seen enjoying in the company of her partner, the influencer Ryan Antonio, in the funny videos she shares on her networks.

Due to the context that affected the world in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contest of miss Universe was delayed 6 months, so the iconic coronation ceremony of the most beautiful woman in the world, which traditionally takes place in December of each year, happened to be held in May 2021 and ended in December of this same year, lasting only 7 months. It was Andrea Meza who was chosen from among candidates from around the world.

After the end of his mandate, in the last days Andrea has been shown in his networks fully enjoying the moments of rest after the commitments that involved being miss Universe. In her Instagram account, the Mexican woman showed herself in her pajamas and without makeup, using funny filters and sharing beautiful moments with her partner, the tiktoker Ryan Antonio. Apparently the software engineer, she also enjoys the homey and simple life very much.

At the end of his reign the miss Universe She expressed about her future: “I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to begin this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she wrote in a statement. And the model already has a proposal from the television network to act as a presenter.

Source: Instagram Andrea Meza

The future of Andrea it looks very promising and is full of surprises and opportunities; In statements, the model also expressed her desire to sing and dedicate herself to doing what she likes: “It is something that I would like. I love to sing, those who know me know that I am always singing, in the bathroom, mopping, washing dishes, in the car and it would be incredible to dedicate my life to something that I like (…) I never took classes, I think I took two months singing lessons before I go to Miss World to prepare a song and that’s it, “he said. The multifaceted model seems to have fully capitalized on the barely 7 months that her tenure lasted and is determined to bet on everything she likes to do.

Source: Instagram Andrea Meza