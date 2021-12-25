This is how Andrea Meza spends her days, after finishing her mandate as Miss Universe

After being elected Miss Universe 2020, the Mexican model Andrea Meza he left what would be the shortest term in the history of the contest, with only 7 months of reign; On December 12, he gave his crown to the Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu in a ceremony that took place in Israel. Since then, these days she has been seen enjoying in the company of her partner, the influencer Ryan Antonio, in the funny videos she shares on her networks.

Due to the context that affected the world in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contest of miss Universe was delayed 6 months, so the iconic coronation ceremony of the most beautiful woman in the world, which traditionally takes place in December of each year, happened to be held in May 2021 and ended in December of this same year, lasting only 7 months. It was Andrea Meza who was chosen from among candidates from around the world.

