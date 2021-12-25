This is the face of the hunger crisis in Afghanistan

Afghanistan nears “humanitarian catastrophe”, according to UN 6:26

WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES AND VIDEOS IN THIS STORY ARE DISTURBING

(CNN) – Kamila is almost 3 years old, but weighs only 5 kilograms. Her wrinkled skin falls off her skeletal limbs and stretches around her distended belly.

Kamila has been malnourished for eight months, says her grandmother Bilqis, as she tries to calm her down in a sparse hospital ward full of other emaciated children in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan.

Too weak to cry, the girl rubs her ears in pain.

“His mother is sick and we are poor people,” says Bilqis. “He tried to breastfeed her but she had no milk to give her.”

Kamila’s family is among the millions of Afghans struggling to survive severe food shortages during a harsh winter and economic crisis. Human rights organizations are calling for more foreign aid, arguing that the most vulnerable groups, women and children, are suffering.

In a statement to CNN, the Taliban ruler acknowledged the country’s “economic problems” but vehemently denied that there was a crisis and called such claims “false.”

“No one will starve because there is no famine and cities are full of food,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, contradicting graphic images of starving children.

Even before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August, poverty and food insecurity were widespread due to back-to-back droughts, economic decline, protracted conflict and the pandemic.

But three months after the seizure of power, the crisis has rapidly worsened. Billions of dollars of foreign development aid have been depleted, depriving the country of the money that had been sustaining the economy, basic services and humanitarian workers.

As winter rolls in, nearly 23 million people – more than half the population – face extreme levels of hunger, according to the United Nations. At least one million children under the age of 5 are at risk of starvation.

Conditions are so bad that some hospitals, without money for fuel, have resorted to cutting down trees to heat patient rooms, and aid groups warn that the situation will only get worse if the international community does not act now.

Families desperate for hunger in Afghanistan sell everything

The unforgiving weather has exacerbated food shortages.

The vast majority of Afghans depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, but the country has lost 40% of its harvest this year due to drought, according to the World Food Program (WFP). As food supplies dwindle, the cost of staples like wheat and bread has skyrocketed.

“We only have water and bread, sometimes we have it, but sometimes there is nothing to eat,” said Musafer, a worker and trader who has only one name.

Earlier this month, he took his daughter to Ghor Provincial Hospital in the provincial capital Chagcharan.

Razia is almost 3 years old, but her ribs and spine stick out with ghastly clarity as she hides her face in her mother’s lap. This is his third hospital visit in just eight months, and he’s not getting better.

“There is no job, no income, no takeout,” Musafer said. “Every time I see her I get mad.”

Richard Trenchard, a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Afghanistan, described the situation as “disastrous” in a November statement.

“All the farmers we have talked to have lost almost all of their crops this year, many were forced to sell their livestock, they have run up huge debts and they just don’t have money,” he said.

Before the Taliban takeover, poverty was common in many of the country’s rural areas, but now, urban and middle-class residents have also sunk into despair.

Government workers and school principals, many of whom have been without pay for months, are among those queuing for food rations and medical care, the WFP warned. Across the country, families sell clothing, furniture, livestock, sometimes even entire houses, to obtain food, the agency said in a press release.

The risk of famine was once restricted to rural areas, but now 10 of the 11 most densely populated urban areas in Afghanistan face emergency levels of food insecurity, warned Deborah Lyons, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. , in November.

In camps for internally displaced persons, some of the poorest families with nothing to sell resort to offering their daughters as brides. It is the only way to keep their other children alive, several parents told CNN.

In the statement to CNN, Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said that Afghans urgently need food and medical supplies.

He said the Taliban are “trying to increase this aid” and distribute it to the people, along with humanitarian groups.

Saturated hospitals

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by starving patients, even when medical supplies and staff are in short supply.

Afghanistan’s national health program had previously been funded by the World Bank, but funding stopped in August, leaving 2,300 facilities without the means to buy medical supplies or pay salaries.

By the end of September, most of those hospitals and clinics had closed, and fewer than one in five were still open, according to a UN report.

Before the Taliban takeover, there were 39 hospitals in Afghanistan treating COVID-19 patients; now only three or four are still working, said Johns Hopkins University’s Dr. Paul Spiegel, who has just returned from Afghanistan, as a WFP consultant.

The World Health Organization is among the agencies that have resumed air transport of essential medical supplies to Afghanistan; the four shipments of supplies so far should cover 1.5 million patients, the WHO said in November.

Meanwhile, the UN Development Program provided $ 15 million to Afghanistan’s health sector in November, helping pay the wages of more than 23,000 health workers, according to a UN press release.

But many humanitarian and medical workers on the ground warn that it is not enough.

At Ghor Provincial Hospital, up to 100 mothers and children arrive each day seeking treatment for malnutrition, as well as a host of other illnesses such as measles, diarrhea, colds and flu, said Faziluhaq Farjad, head of the malnutrition ward of the hospital.

All of these problems are related, he added: Malnourished mothers and children become more susceptible to disease and infection. They often have to travel long distances to get to hospitals and arrive even weaker, he said.

But the hospital’s supply of equipment and medicine is dwindling rapidly: the malnutrition wing has only milk left to sustain its patients.

“Almost 70% of the cases are serious and this happens in the city. Imagine how bad the districts are,” said Farjad. “If no one pays attention, things will get a lot worse.”

One of Farjad’s patients, 1-year-old Nasrin, is so severely malnourished that she spent almost half her life in hospital, said her father, Abdul Rauf, who works as a day laborer.

“Every 20 days, every 10 days, we are in the hospital,” Rauf said. “This is my life and we spend it like this.”

They ask for international help

Efforts by foreign governments to limit Taliban funding are having the unintended effect of starving the Afghan people, say aid organizations, who are calling on donor countries to change their strategy. Spiegel, the doctor who visited Afghanistan for WFP, urged foreign countries to reconsider their decision to freeze Afghan assets after the takeover, including funding for government-run hospitals.

“The United States, the United Kingdom and the EU have to make some decisions quickly or it will be too late and there will be a tremendous amount of unnecessary deaths,” he said.

He acknowledged the desire of foreign governments to avoid legitimizing the Taliban and holding them accountable, but said the existing sanctions are not nuanced enough.

“The goal of change is a good goal, but is it worth tens of thousands of deaths?” he said.

The European Union pledged a 1 billion euro ($ 1.12 billion) aid package in October, and the World Bank board recently pledged to offer $ 280 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund and WFP. The United States has also contributed nearly $ 474 million in humanitarian aid, separate from development aid, this year.

But even the international funds that have been pledged are only a fraction of Afghanistan’s $ 9.5 billion of frozen assets. And those funds are being channeled to international organizations already working in Afghanistan, according to statements by the US and EU governments, meaning the money is not accessible to Afghan banks or the Afghan public.

Several US lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have also urged the Biden administration to hand over frozen Afghan funds to the UN as humanitarian assistance.

When pressed on Monday about the impact of sanctions on Afghan civilians, Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said Washington had warned the Taliban before the takeover that taking control would endanger foreign aid from the United States and other countries.

He said that before the United States can consider any future relationship with the ruling Taliban, the Islamist group must make certain human rights commitments, including forming an inclusive government. The United States remains committed to helping the Afghan people, Price said, noting the humanitarian aid provided so far.

Facing mounting pressure, the administration said on Wednesday it would lift some restrictions on the type of aid humanitarian organizations can provide to Afghanistan, allowing greater support for educational programs, including paying teachers’ salaries.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, said Afghanistan will not go through the winter on emergency aid alone.

“The need for liquidity and stabilization of the banking system is now urgent, not only to save the lives of the Afghan people, but also to allow humanitarian organizations to respond,” he said in a statement Sunday.

For Afghan families on the ground, there is nothing to do but wait for help to arrive. After 15 days of treatment, Nasrin was released from the hospital and weighed just over 6 kilograms. The family returned home, where four other hungry children await.

“I ask the international community to help all the poor who suffer from poverty and hunger,” said Rauf, Nasrin’s father. “If you don’t help us, I will lose my children.”