this is the restructuring of Real España for 2022, which will continue with “Potro” Gutiérrez

2021-12-25

Real España returns on January 3 to physical reconditioning work after losing the Apertura final against Olimpia. The mexican coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez He confirmed that he remains in his position and will extend his relationship for a year, so that from now on he begins to see some changes that the staff will have. The DT already announced that “the team is ready for more things, we have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to be up to the task and win a championship.” There are four players who have been left without a contract and in the next few days, specifically on Monday 27, Javier “Sheriff” Delgado, sports director, will have the first approaches as in the case of Mexican striker Omar Rosas at the moment he is a free agent. See. THE FIRST TWO PLAYERS TO HAVE ALREADY SAID GOODBYE TO REAL ESPAÑA Rosas said that he has felt good at Real España, his performance was acceptable, but he did not appear in the final. The Sinaloa-born man scored six goals and was the machine’s second to score, only surpassed by Argentine Ramiro Iván Rocca, who scored 12 goals.

Along with Rosas, they were also left without a contract, Kevin Álvarez who will have to return to Norrköping in Sweden, the club that owns his file; the Colombian midfielder Yesith Martínez who will not follow and said goodbye to the club, also the defender Argentine Franco Flores that in the second round of the championship he lost ownership and did not regain it. There are other footballers who still have a contract, but there are possibilities that they get out on loan and this is the case of midfielder Ilce Barahona who has six more months signed with the aurinegros and due to disciplinary issues he did not count for coach Gutiérrez who only used him in four games as holder and in other matches he did not come out or in uniform. THE SIGNINGS AND THOSE WHO RETURN In the next few days the names of the first reinforcements would be known. The technician Raul Gutierrez He has already asked the leadership for them, as confirmed to TEN by the club’s president, Elías Burbara, who is happy with the project that the Mexican is carrying out in conjunction with the sports director Javier Delgado.