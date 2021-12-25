This is the state of health of Doña Cuquita, according to her doctor

Not long has passed since the death of the legendary singer Vicente Fernandez. His fans have remembered him in different ways and his family has returned to their ranch ‘The three foals’ that he lived for a long time. First it was the artist’s widow, Doña Cuquita, who wanted to return home and then Alejandro Fernández.

“How singular life seems. Come to the place where you saw so many sunsets go by and realize that nothing has really happened. The road, although long and sometimes turbulent, always brought us back home. Our house. Dogs howl and horses whinny. They keep hearing your voice in the wind. I miss you. Let the mariachi not stop playing, “wrote the interpreter of ‘Mátalas’ on his Instagram account.

Regarding María del Refugio Abarcas, she is not in good health after taking care of her husband for four months in the hospital. According to the gastroenterologist Gabriel Galván, the matriarch of the Fernández dynasty has problems with her digestive system.

“The truth is that he has been taking care of himself, Alejandra (her adoptive daughter) brings her short. Cuquita is very “I’m fine” because she is very strong but really, if she struggles a little with her digestive system, “said the doctor to the” Al Rojo Vivo “program.

“She was stressed a lot, she worried a lot about Don Vicente, every time something came it hurt her, she was stressed a lot by Don Vicente’s illness,” said the doctor and recalled what those days of uncertainty were for her.

In addition, he explained that part of his problems were also due to stress, due to the reaction that his children could have before the death of their father. “It may be that the stress goes down and he is calmer because he knows that everything that could be done was done or also the sadness, that he falls on the 20th that he will no longer be there and this could harm his health, we will be pending ”Galván highlighted.

Also, the doctor suggested the idea that the Fernández dynasty could seek a family psychologist to process the death of the singer and thus be able to assimilate it in a better way. “A thanatology specialist could be very important, I hope that her family and that she accepts how to manage the grief to avoid this impacting her health,” said the specialist.