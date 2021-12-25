This was the Christmas of Chavo del 8 that shook Don Ramón

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/24/2021 18:09:53





I’m not crying, you are crying! The Christmas holidays are times to remember and in order not to fail the custom, here we remember the moment you had El Chavo del 8 at Christmas with Don Ramón.

Chavo neighborhood Christmas

It all started when Chavo del 8 was sitting alone on the stairs. Don Ramón, who is played by Ramón Valdés, arrives at the little boy’s side to give him a christmas hug. However, the talk takes an unexpected turn.

El Chavo tells Don Ramón that instead of having money to buy gifts, he would like to use it to buy things to eat. The man immediately gulped and pretended to find a coin (which he had previously thrown) for the boy to take, but he did not want to do so since it belonged to Chilindrina’s father.

One of the typical fights between these two began, which ended with hugs and good wishes between all the members of the neighborhood and then singing “Listen to him, listen to him, he’s looking for friends.”

El chavo del 8, Christmas at Dona Florinda’s house

But it is not the only time of the Christmas holidays that is remembered in the neighborhood. There is also the Christmas in which El Chavo del 8 and the rest of the characters passed at Dona Florinda’s house.

In that chapter they show us characters like Professor Jirafales, Mrs. Cleotilde, Ñoño, La Popis and Mr. Barriga enjoying a Christmas dinner at Kiko’s mother’s house.