This was the day that María Félix rushed Silvia Pinal from a party at her house

Two of the most emblematic actresses of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema are Silvia Pinal Y Maria Felix, but apparently there was no good chemistry between them.

So much so that Silvia Pinal recalled how La Doña ran her away from a party, which confirmed the authoritarian and despotic character of María Félix.

Silvia has revealed several anecdotes about her life, and one of the most interesting is this one.

The day that María Félix ran from a party to Silvia Pinal

The actress narrated to a show program that when she was just having an incipient acting career, she had a meeting with La Doña, but it was not at all pleasant.

María’s son Enrique organized a party in his apartment, so he invited Silvia, whom he was very fond of.

“One day Enrique had a party in his apartment and Enrique loved me very much. Then he would say to me: ‘My mother is coming, do you want to come?’… ‘Yes, yes!’. Then I arrived, and I stood up to María like that, and María did not know what to do with me, because I was looking at her like lela, and I remember that she told me: ‘Well, girl, you saw me, now go away’ “, he said. between laughs Dona Silvia.

The host and producer of Woman, real life cases She stated that she was very happy to have met Maria in person.

In another interview, La Pinal made it clear that María Félix’s beauty was only external, because on the inside she was rude and foolish.

“How beautiful, Maria Félix was beautiful … she was rude and silly, but she was beautiful, beautiful,” said the actress.

With Joaquín López Dóriga he talked about it like this: “I became close friends with Enrique, his son, and Enrique loved me very much, and Enrique pushed me. One day he took me (to his house) and pushed me with his mother, and I wanted to die when I saw the big woman standing in front of me: ‘What do you want?’ (thick voice), that’s how he talked to you. Come on, he treated you like you were a rat. “

