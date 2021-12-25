TikTok surpasses Google itself as the most visited website in the world in 2021

By surprise, TikTok has been crowned as the most visited website in the world in 2021, and this means that it has managed to dethrone the world’s largest search engine itself, Google. This information was provided by the famous cloud service provider Cloudflare, indicating that Facebook ranked third while Microsoft and Apple closed the Top 5.

To give us an idea, TikTok closed last year in 7th place, so it has seen enormous growth after the pandemic.

Years come and go, Internet traffic continues to grow (at least so far and with some “help” from the pandemic), and Internet applications, whether they are websites, IoT devices, or mobile apps, continue to evolve throughout of the year, depending on whether they attract humans.

In the next few days we will have a more extensive review of the year 2021 related to Internet traffic (you can check the one of 2020 here), but for now we are going to focus on the most popular domains of this year according to our data in Cloudflare Radar and the changes of those domains in our popularity ranking. With the demise of Alexa.com, if you need a domain ranking, you can get it from Cloudflare.

We will focus on space (NASA and SpaceX flew higher), e-commerce (Amazon and Taobao rule) and social media (TikTok ‘danced’ to take the crown away from Facebook). We will also take a little ‘bite’ out of the streaming video wars. Netflix is ​​a squid game unto itself and January 2021 was at the top of our ranking, probably related to the lockdown and the pandemic.

Chat domains (WhatsApp, what else) will also be present and of course the less established metaverses of the classes (Roblox took the lead from Fortnite late). Join us, let’s travel through 2021.

Below we will show how Cloudflare viewed internet traffic by targeting specific domains (some of which have a lot of websites added to them) and their ups and downs in our global popularity rankings. You can see all the detailed information on the Cloudflare website.