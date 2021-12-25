Today’s Free Fire Codes December 25, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire helps us with the Christmas Eve hangover as it knows best: giving us free objects, obtainable through free rewards codes for. We already have today, Saturday 25 December 2021. Make the most of everything the famous battle royale adding new cosmetic items. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today, December 25, 2021

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. PC gamers have the opportunity to download it for free by following this simple procedure.

Source | PrepareExams