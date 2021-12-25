Toni Costa tests positive for COVID-19 and regrets not being able to be with her daughter Alaïa at Christmas

The spanish dancer Toni Costa This afternoon he published some photos on the occasion of Christmas with his daughter Alaïa, but with great regret he announced that this Christmas Eve he will not be able to enjoy it with the little girl for having tested positive for COVID-19.

While he wishes a merry Christmas and recognizes that he loves having those beautiful memories with his only daughter, so that he always has memories with his parents, he regrets not being able to spend this Christmas with his daughter, a product of the sentimental relationship he had with the actress and presenter Adamari Lopez.

“Unfortunately COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter of the world. Daddy loves you with all his being and I am really affected by not being by your side these days. Still I will do everything possible to make me feel present, close. We wish you happy holidays, we have health, which is the most important thing, and love, which is our engine. Take good care of yourselves and enjoy such beautiful dates with your loved ones. Soon I am back better and stronger, thank you for each of your words, comments, messages, calls and above all thank you for the love, you are the best and deserve all my respect. I love you very much! ”, He posted in the publication he made through Instagram.

Even when Costa and López are separated, they often share together in favor of Alaïa.

One of the most anticipated moments in a long time by television fans occurred several weeks ago when the Spanish choreographer joined his Puerto Rican ex-partner to dance a tango at the seminifinal gala of “This is how you dance” from Telemundo, where the 50-year-old communicator served as judge.