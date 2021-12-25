Toni Costa tests positive for COVID-19 and regrets not being able to be with her daughter Alaïa at Christmas

The spanish dancer Toni Costa This afternoon he published some photos on the occasion of Christmas with his daughter Alaïa, but with great regret he announced that this Christmas Eve he will not be able to enjoy it with the little girl for having tested positive for COVID-19.
While he wishes a merry Christmas and recognizes that he loves having those beautiful memories with his only daughter, so that he always has memories with his parents, he regrets not being able to spend this Christmas with his daughter, a product of the sentimental relationship he had with the actress and presenter Adamari Lopez.
“Unfortunately COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter of the world. Daddy loves you with all his being and I am really affected by not being by your side these days. Still I will do everything possible to make me feel present, close. We wish you happy holidays, we have health, which is the most important thing, and love, which is our engine. Take good care of yourselves and enjoy such beautiful dates with your loved ones. Soon I am back better and stronger, thank you for each of your words, comments, messages, calls and above all thank you for the love, you are the best and deserve all my respect. I love you very much! ”, He posted in the publication he made through Instagram.
Even when Costa and López are separated, they often share together in favor of Alaïa.
One of the most anticipated moments in a long time by television fans occurred several weeks ago when the Spanish choreographer joined his Puerto Rican ex-partner to dance a tango at the seminifinal gala of “This is how you dance” from Telemundo, where the 50-year-old communicator served as judge.
Adamari López’s intelligence and professionalism has led her to be one of the most recognized and powerful figures in the world of Latin and international entertainment. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
She is one of the most influential Latina women in the world of social media. His TikTok videos go viral and he has 6.7 million followers on Instagram. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Although the actress does not consider herself very technological, she uses technology to stay connected to her 6-year-old daughter. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
The Puerto Rican presenter and actress constantly replicates in her daughter Alaïa the upbringing she received from her parents. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
The daughter of Adamari and the dancer Tony Costa conquered everyone present in the studio, as she is a girl with a lot of energy, who takes the same advantage to do a pirouette or play. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Alaïa changes her clothes the next second and poses before the lens like a professional model, but keeping her childish essence. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
The Puerto Rican public watched her grow up from the small screen, theater and film since she was six years old. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
The Puerto Rican actress left her mark and recorded her name in the competitive world of Mexican television and since she arrived on Latin American television, she has not stopped working as a star figure. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
The artist currently says she looks and feels like she was a teenager in terms of her looks and energy. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Adamari confesses that she longs to return to acting, but in projects that do not take time to be with her daughter. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
He was part of the jury of the program “Así se baila”, which broadcast on the Telemundo network, which was to become a dream come true. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
After battling cancer, she achieved, against many odds, the dream that many women in the world value most, becoming a mother. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
It has been 44 years in the television industry and he affirms that women have been given the place they have earned with hard work. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Mother and daughter share various activities together, including taking taekwondo classes. Alaïa is already a yellow ribbon. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
As Adamari adds new elements on how to parent, she takes advantage of the constant conversations with her daughter to increase the trust that exists between them. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Adamari assures that the public is the one that has given him the strength not to let himself fall in the face of adversity. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Next to her mother, she appears as a very awake girl, since she has lived within the media, which she sees as something natural. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Both Adamari and Alaïa will spend Christmas at home, as is already a tradition. That day is about being in pajamas, opening gifts, receiving nephews and very close friends. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Alaïa, who is not a shy child, speaks and reads in Spanish and English fluently. This also has its account on Instagram, which already has almost one million followers. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
Ada, as they also call her, assures that she is madly in love with her daughter and believes that this is going to be the greatest love she will ever have. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)