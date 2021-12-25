Toni Costa tests positive for covid-19 and will not be able to be with Adamari López and her daughter at Christmas

Toni Costa reported through his Instagram account that has tested positive for covid-19, so all the plans he had for tonight with his daughter Alaïa and his ex Adamari Lopez have been canceled.

“Unfortunately COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by his side or tomorrow to see his happy face opening his gifts how excited she is and how much she deserves for being the best daughter in the world ”, she wrote at the beginning of an extensive message at the bottom of a photo in which she appears holding her six-year-old daughter.

The Spanish dancer said he was affected by what is happening and sent an affectionate message to his followers.

“Daddy loves you with all his being and I am really affected by not being by your side these days. Still I will do my best to make you feel present, close. We wish you happy holidays, we have health, which is the most important thing, and love, which is our engine. Take good care of yourselves and enjoy such beautiful dates with your loved ones, “he added in the message.

Also in his Instagram stories he regretted the situation he is going through and recommended his followers not to lower their guard in the face of the increase in positive cases of covid-19.

Toni Costa wanted to spend the holidays with the family

Some days ago Toni Costa had expressed his wishes to spend the end of the year festivities with his daughter Alaïa and Adamari López, despite the fact that they have been separated for more than seven months.

“Just like we did all these years. We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak … On New Year’s Eve I don’t know, we’ll see. New Year, New Life “, declared Costa in an interview taken up by People en Español.