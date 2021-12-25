Tragedy at Christmas! Three footballers die after collapsing in full warm-up

Oman.

Soccer dresses in mourning this Christmas season. An unprecedented event has been the death of three footballers this week after suffering sudden heart attacks The unfortunate news broke in Oman when 29-year-old footballer Mukhaled Al-Raqadi lost his life to cardiac arrest in the heat of warming up.

Mukhaled Al-Raqadi was 29 years old and works in the defense position.

Al-Raqadi was going to play a match with his team Muscat FC against Suwaiq in the Omani league, when he collapsed in the warm-up and had to be rushed to a hospital, but the doctors could not prevent the death of the player . “With our hearts full of faith accepting the will of God, the Muscat Sports Club leadership and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the Al-Raqadi family,” said his club on social media.

SECOND CASE On December 21, Marin Cacic, a 23-year-old young Croatian footballer who collapsed from cardiac arrest in the middle of training with his team, died. The player suffered a seizure and was taken to a nearby hospital. There, the doctors induced Cacic into a coma. They tried to do everything possible for him, without making any progress, until he would end up passing away. The Croatian media speak of Cacic as a player with projection who had started his career in the lower categories of Rijeka. After spending a season in Italy with Isernia in Serie D, he returned to his native Croatia to join NK Nehaj, his last club.

Marin Cacic died at the age of 23.

THIRD CASE Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed Amin of the Rabat & Anwar Club team in Egypt’s third division died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. After participating in his team’s training on Wednesday, December 22, Amin made his way to the locker room where he passed out. Falling unconscious in the locker room, the club’s medical team tried to save the player but were unsuccessful, so they quickly rushed him to the nearest hospital. When they arrived at the clinic, the doctors told them that the player had already passed away and nothing could be done. It was later revealed that the cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest. According to the Egyptian daily Kingfut, the goalkeeper had no signs of heart failure prior to his training session.

Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed Amin during a training session.