Trump sues New York attorney general who investigates him

New York, Dec 20 (EFE) .- The former president of the United States Donald Trump and his company have filed a lawsuit against the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, in relation to the investigation opened against the tycoon and the “Trump Organization” .

According to the CNN channel, the lawsuit, filed in federal court, also seeks to limit or stop the investigation, as well as to veto the participation of James in any civil or criminal action against the former president or his company.

On the 15th, Trump in a statement accused James of trying to turn his position into “a political weapon” against him.

“Rather than continue to waste your time and taxpayer resources on a long and ongoing witch hunt against the Republican Party and myself, you should turn your attention to helping resurrect what was once the great state of New York.” wrote Trump, consistently calling any legal action against him part of an alleged “witch hunt.”

Along these lines, the lawsuit assures that the prosecutor’s mission “is guided solely by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she sees as a political opponent.”

The prosecutor’s office maintains an investigation open against Trump and his company “Trump Organization” for considering that the former president inflated the value of his properties to guarantee obtaining financing.

According to local media, James wants to question the former president as part of the investigations.

In a brief statement, the New York prosecutor accused Trump of having tried on several occasions to delay the investigation against him.

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his eponymous company have filed a lawsuit in an indirect attempt to attack that investigation,” the prosecutor wrote in a note.

James added that neither Trump nor his company can decide whether or when they will be held accountable for their actions.

“Our investigation will continue unchanged because no one is above the law, not even someone by the name of Trump,” concluded the prosecutor, who this year announced her candidacy for governor of New York, to resign shortly after her aspirations.