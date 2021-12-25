Vatican Christmas Eve Mass 2021: time and how to see it

Getty

Christmas Eve midnight mass is an annual tradition at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City in Rome, Italy. It is chaired by Pope Francis and this year they are allowing people to attend in person. But if you can’t be there in person on December 24, here’s what you need to know about the time and the TV channel, plus what to expect from the service.

Television broadcast





Play



Vatican Media Live vaticannews.va/ These images are produced by the Dicastery for Communication. Any use of these images by third parties is prohibited without the express written consent of the Dicastery for Communication. Copyright © Dicasterium pro Communicatione – All rights reserved. 2021-11-18T15: 40: 00Z

NBC has been the home broadcast of the annual Christmas Eve Mass for decades. The broadcast traditionally begins at 11:30 PM ET and runs until 1:00 AM, which is 10:30 AM to midnight Central Time.

Celebrants who have the WGN network on their cable package can also watch Midnight Mass in the Archdiocese of Chicago, led by Cardinal Blase Cupich. It actually airs at midnight Central Time and will air on Catholic Chicago’s YouTube channel.

There is also a live broadcast of various Masses on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day on the YouTube channel of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. At 5:30 p.m. is the Eastern Family Mass on Christmas Eve, a midnight Mass as Christmas Eve comes to Christmas Day and is also celebrated at 10:15 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Christmas Day. Christmas.

Pope’s message before Christmas

On the official Vatican website, Pope Francis posted a message in anticipation of the Christmas season and the 55th World Day of Peace, which is January 1, 2022.

He wrote:

“How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of the messenger who announces peace” (Is 52: 7). The words of the prophet Isaiah speak of comfort; they give the sigh of relief of a people in exile, tired of violence and oppression, exposed to indignity and death. The prophet Baruch had asked himself: “Why, O Israel, why are you in the land of your enemies, that you are growing old in a foreign country, that you are polluted with the dead, that you are numbered among Hades? (3: 10-11). For the people of Israel, the arrival of the messenger of peace meant the promise of a rebirth from the rubble of history, the beginning of a bright future. Today the path of peace, which Saint Paul VI called by the new name of integral development, remains sadly remote from the real life of many men and women and, therefore, of our human family, which is now entirely interconnected. Despite numerous efforts aimed at constructive dialogue between nations, the deafening noise of war and conflict is intensifying. While diseases of pandemic proportions spread, the effects of climate change and environmental degradation worsen, the tragedy of hunger and thirst increases, and an economic model based on individualism rather than solidarity sharing continues to prevail. As in the days of the prophets of old, so in our days the cry of the poor and the cry of the earth are constantly heard, pleading for justice and peace. At all times, peace is both a gift from on high and the fruit of a shared commitment. Indeed, we can speak of an “architecture” of peace, to which different institutions of society contribute, and of an “art” of peace that directly involves each one of us. Everyone can work together to build a more peaceful world, starting from people’s hearts and relationships in the family, then within society and with the environment, and up to relationships between peoples and nations.

The Pope then outlined his three-axis approach to peace: “dialogue between generations”, “education as a factor of freedom, responsibility and development” and “work as a means for the full realization of human dignity.”

The 2021 Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican airs Friday, December 24 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time on NBC.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Who is Vera Mekuli, the police who danced erotically for her boss at a Christmas party? [VIDEO]