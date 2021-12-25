VIDEO: Fan gives Angela Aguilar a dress and the singer surprises with her response

Without a doubt one of the artists of the moment is Ángela Aguilar, who despite her young age has established herself as one of the most important singers of the Mexican regional genre, because this 2021 she was multi-award-winning and also not only released several singles, but also announced her solo tour, an achievement that few can boast.

And it is that, Ángela Aguilar this 2021, along with her father, brother and uncle resumed their musical tour where after several months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were reunited with their thousands of fans.

It was just Before one of these concerts that a couple of female fans intercepted Ángela Aguilar To give her a very special gift, it is a traditional dress just like the ones she wears for her shows.

This dress is from Michoacán, and the artisans who made this garment, At the time of handing it over to Ángela they explained that this design was thought and designed especially for Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, before this the young singer could not believe it and thanked her followers for the nice gesture.

After giving her the dress, the fans waited for the concert to start, but they did not think to see Angela open the show with the garment that they had just given her. And it is that, after receiving such a special gift, Angela decided to measure the traditional dress and seeing that it fit her perfectly, she decided to change the wardrobe that she had already planned for this dress that her fans made for her.

When going on stage, her followers could not believe that the young artist had chosen her dress for such an important presentation and visibly moved and excited one of them shouted: we made it!

The controversy returns

In recent months there has been a great controversy around the Aguilar Dynasty and is that several people they have launched strong criticism because they are not Mexican. Some have even gone further by stating that they are false Mexicans so the questions do not stop.

Faced with these remarks, Pepe Aguilar came out to answer all his detractors through a video where he shows how proud he is of his origins. In the recording you can hear from the singer that he did not choose the place of birth, but is happy to be a Mexican American.

He clarified that his parents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, are Mexican, so he has committed himself for life to defend the roots, as well as the traditions of his ancestors. He also accepted that Emiliano, Ángela and Aneliz were born in the United States, but they have both nationalities.

