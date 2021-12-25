Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Saturday, December 25

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

May peace reign in your home on this Christmas day. The planetary energy makes you shine and stand out in everything related to social activities. No one will be able to ruin your mood when you are entertained and happy. Enjoy every minute with friends and family. Lucky numbers: 44, 20, 7.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

May peace and love guide you on this Christmas day. Stay flexible, adapt to changes and above all smile at life, love, enjoy. Romance, mystery and great surprises are presented on this special day. You will like to enjoy with your family to give even what you do not have. Lucky numbers: 1, 22, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Many pleasant surprises will manifest for you on this Christmas day. Take the party in peace with your family. Remember that not everyone has the same tastes and way of being. Respect the will of those around you and dedicate yourself to bringing peace and love on this day of celebration. Lucky numbers: 31, 8, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Open your mind and your heart to all the good things that life gives you. Don’t look at things in black and white. Give color to this special day. If something did not turn out as you expected, allow your mind to count the blessings you have received so far and raise your Christmas spirit to the maximum. Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 21.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Today is a magical day. Allow the true spirit of Christmas to enter your soul and guide your actions. Express your love unconditionally. You will find yourself in the clouds enjoying a day full of surprises and joys. In love, pay attention to details. Lucky numbers: 6, 14, 22.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Enjoy fully this Christmas day. You will be surrounded by a lot of social activity today. The planetary energy keeps you in constant communication, in the center of any activity, party or meeting. Thank God for the wonderful beings that dot your life with love and joy. Lucky numbers: 8, 33, 19.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

On this Christmas day it is important that you get in touch with those loved ones who are far from you. Expressions of affection by family and friends will prevail throughout the day today. Warm your home with the love of your heart. Keep your lines of communication open. Lucky numbers: 15, 41, 25.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The party continues for you and your happy spirit will infect the most discouraged. You will be a vehicle to bring happiness. Economically you are brilliantly aspected today despite the expenses you have incurred lately. Travel, communication abroad are on the agenda. Lucky numbers: 11, 50, 26.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Breathe in the atmosphere the joy of those around you and give a lot of love. A last minute change of plans will put fun in your life. Forget everything that could cloud the Christmas celebration. Today no negative feeling is allowed in your mind or heart. Lucky numbers: 9, 3, 32.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Family reunions promise to be full of surprises and a lot of human warmth. Be generous and share with the little ones. Express your love not so much through gifts but by showing your love unconditionally. Keep the Christmas spirit alive. Lucky numbers: 15, 2, 30.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Break away from any depressive state. You are the one who walks away and acts as a spectator of everyone and everything. A being as special and wonderful as you must share the wisdom and spiritualism that he carries within him. May the spirit of Christmas always reign in your life. Lucky numbers: 7, 19, 35.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Family traditions will be the order of the day. Health, money and love crown you. You will be romantic and nostalgic at the same time. You will receive signs of affection, love and respect on this Christmas day. This will be for you a magical day, saturated with charm, surprise and small miracles. Lucky numbers: 18, 10, 20.