What are the predictions for “The Simpsons” for 2022?





The predictions of The Simpsons are one of the topics that always usually surprise us. His prophecies – sometimes cryptic, sometimes chillingly literal – have been the subject of debate and even rare proposals such as that of an English casino called Platin Casino, which launched the labor call to hire and pay 5,000 euros to an analyst of the series of The Simpsons, to review the more than 700 chapters that the animated series has so far, to find data that allows us to predict what could happen in 2022.

By GQ Mexico

While new revelations are released (and it must be remembered that they predicted the Covid), we did an exercise of what the series could have predicted (crossing our fingers so that in Human Resources of the mentioned British casino, they read it and ask us to send the CV).

Web food

As things are going with the predictions of The Simpsons, in this 2022 (or very soon) someone will come up with the idea of ​​launching virtual food (they will surely accept bitcoins). A nineties episode of the Simpsons (19 of the sixth season) showed the supposed future located around these years, in which in addition to smartphones and a prototype of Zoom, Homer and Marge had a device that allowed them to eat virtual holograms. Hopefully this 2021 there will already be digital pizza that is not fattening.

The Soccer World Cup in Qatar 2022

Some of the suspicious fans of the series and of the predictions, advance in various forums, that in the next World Cup (which we hope will not be canceled due to another health emergency), Brazil will receive “help” from the referees, which the local religion will have a lot of interference in the contest and the most serious thing, that there will be acts of violence and even the death of a player (one of the pending predictions of the series, which aired in an episode of 2014). In addition, conspiracy seekers assure that the grand final of this World Cup would be Spain against Brazil (take note), a match that takes place at a certain point in the same chapter mentioned.

Cities isolated by Covid-19

In a recent real-life episode that took place just last November, a Burmese city called Laiza was cut off by a local insurgent group to deal with the out-of-control COVID-19 situation. During the event that lasted several days, no one could leave or enter the area, which brings us to the time of the animated series, the town of Springfield was encapsulated in its entirety for being the most polluted population on the planet (of course, because of Homer), In 2022, if the coronavirus gets out of control again, we would not be surprised if this prediction was fulfilled to the letter in a city where the epicenter of some variant more dangerous than the known ones is located.

