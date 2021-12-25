what are they and where can they be hired

The secret rates of the operators are those rates that you cannot see directly on their website or their catalog but that the operators can do in specific cases. The client or the user does not see it when it is going to do a portability or a new registration but we have seen them or they have been offered to us in the case of making a change in an operator. Surely that has happened to you at some time: you tell your operator that you are going to change (or even request portability) and the company calls you insistently improving conditions much more, with counter offers.

The secret rates allow us to have a better price month by month, get a free mobile phone or have gig bonuses that we can use for whatever we want without running out of data. But it is not easy to get them.

Today, virtually all operators allow let us consult all your rates through the website, that we choose what we want as fixed and mobile lines and even add new ones. But not all of them are on the website of the operator you are going to hire and not all of them are available to all customers, there are secret rates that will only be offered by phone and that you can only choose when you have been part of that company for a while.

These counter offers that the operator makes are not because the person who calls you on the phone wants to offer you more for your sympathy but because they are secret rates that the person who calls you uses and that are previously prepared to retain customers. The worker who calls you has, in most cases, with a list of rates that you can offer us.

As they are?

Secret fees are usually differents depends on what we have contracted. As we have said in previous sections, there are usually lists with this type of rates for the telemarketer to contact us and offer us one thing or another depending on what we have contracted. Depending on the operator you are going to or the rate you are going to have, they offer you one or the other. With this, they improve your conditions (or try, at least) so that you stay and do not change.

What’s the matter? That normally these secret rates are not full of advantages. If you accept them and finally do not change company, there is something against: we have a permanence associated with the change to these improvements. With this, the company wins to keep the customer for a time to a customer. Are you losing money because you offer better services at a lower price? Yes, compared to what he had, but the user will stay and help have some income, no matter how low it is.

The company gains a customer and also gains the possibility of improving the portability figures every month: the image will be much better if the data says that your clients do not go to another company, but they stay a long time with you.

How much is the most we can get? It will depend on the operator, your conditions, the moment and whether the process goes well or not. But secret rates can offer us maximum discounts of up to 50% for a year or two, some usual prices that are offered by some companies with new clients but that we can have even if we have been with them for years. In return, of course, we must stay that long permanently. Another option is that we do not get a better price but something extra: vouchers with gigabytes that they give us for a specific time or a mobile phone that we can have in exchange for staying twelve more months with the same rate that we are paying.

Secret fee examples

For example, MásMóvil has a secret rate More x less than the one we talked about in ADSLZone in October 2021 and which seeks to combat Digi, O2 or FiNetwork. This is a fee of 100 Mbps fiber optic and mobile with 10 GB and unlimited minutes for 29.90 euros per month. Or 100 Mbps fiber optic and mobile with unlimited calls for 35 euros.

Finetwork has also tested some secret rates: a 300 Mbps symmetric fiber connection and a mobile with unlimited calls and 24GB to surf, all for 24.90 euros per month. Ten euros less than what their original rates offered.

In the case of MásMóvil, also has secret rates in stores: a prepaid rate with 20 gigs and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month. Much more affordable than what your website offers.

Who makes it?

Do all operators use these practices and have these secret fees? Does everyone force us to stay? No, not all. But almost all of them. Most of the big operators have these secret rates to always retain their customers.

There is no magic or secret list that tells us who is and who is not, although you should bear in mind that small low-cost operators that do not offer permanence in any of their rates do not usually do so, but large companies and main operators in the country such as Orange do. , Vodafone, Jazztel …

How to get it?

The only way to get one of the secret rates from the different operators is making a change or “threatening” with an end to services that you have contracted. Be careful because it will depend on the operator that it serves or not. Portability threats are exactly this: a process in which we want to get the maximum discount or the best of the company’s secret rates, how? saying that we are leaving, that we do not want to continue with the operator. In order not to lose a client, they will offer you an improvement of conditions and you can stay.

Basically, once you go to change operator they will contact you. This contact is usually by phone Although it is also possible that you will receive a message on your smartphone that tells you to contact a specific number if you want to continue with that company. When you call, they offer you other conditions that you may or may not accept.

The Internet is full of tips related to these portability threats and many users give us ideas to negotiate. Some of the most repeated advice is that you try the process a monday or a tuesday in order to have the maximum possible negotiation time ahead before the arrival of the weekend. Although other users also about what we should cancel: instead of doing it with the entire service package, it is better to migrate or carry a single mobile line that you have contracted.