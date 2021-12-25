What happened to Tatiana? The emergency singer is hospitalized: PHOTO

Tatiana worried her fans, because the singer she was hospitalized in an emergency after falling ill during a flight to Ciudad Juárez. Through his Instagram account, the ‘Queen of the children’, He told how bad he had on his trip and the reason why he had to need medical attention once he landed.

According to what was said by the interpreter of ‘I do not want to bathe’, her discomfort began when in her attempt to arrive on time to the Mexico City International Airport and not miss your flight; the singer did not eat well.

“Sometimes you have to be running and eat the first thing you see … I ate a sandwich on the way to the airport to CDMX, the whole two-hour flight I had diarrhea and vomiting, I arrived with a severe intestinal infection and landed in CD. Juárez they took me away. to the hospital, “he shared with his fans.

The vocals for hits like ‘Christmas rock’ also revealed that They applied serum, antibiotics, and more medications due to “severe pain”.

In the publication where she tells how she happened with her health problem, Tatiana appears about to go up to a ambulance and on a stretcher. In one more image, he can be seen in a hospital bed.

After the scare, the child singer She was discharged from the hospital with measures to follow in her diet: “We are now going to the hotel to rest and have a soft diet, I had excellent care at the hospital here, they took good care of me. I’m fine now,” he reported.

“The artist’s life seems glamorous but what happens behind are things like running a kilometer with suitcases for room changes, eating where you can and what you can due to lack of time, sleeping crooked on the road or airplanes, but anything goes. shame, it’s part of the show … everything is forgotten on stage when you see them and hear them sing and feel their love !!!! … And as I said in my conference I CAN “”, he added.

After the news was released, his fans and friends from the medium sent him messages of affection and wished his speedy recovery, among the comments those of artists such as Marco Antonio Regil, Omar Chaparro, Yolanda Ventura, Adrián Uribe and Cynthia Urias.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, CLICK HERE