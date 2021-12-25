What happened to Tatiana? The emergency singer is hospitalized: PHOTO

Tatiana worried her fans, because the singer she was hospitalized in an emergency after falling ill during a flight to Ciudad Juárez. Through his Instagram account, the ‘Queen of the children’, He told how bad he had on his trip and the reason why he had to need medical attention once he landed.

According to what was said by the interpreter of ‘I do not want to bathe’, her discomfort began when in her attempt to arrive on time to the Mexico City International Airport and not miss your flight; the singer did not eat well.

