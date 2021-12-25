What is an NFT, explained by a fan and a critic about paying for non-fungible tokens

The investment also goes by fashions. The market moves to the rhythm of trends, just like the fashion, music or other sectors, and at a time when bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are practically popularized, another instrument has appeared that already has insiders and fans of alternative investment crazy.

It is about the NFT, acronym for Non-Fungible Token, that is, non-fungible cryptocurrencies, Or what is the same, unique. Unlike the virtual currencies known up to now, NFTs have no counterpart in the market, they cannot be exchanged based on their size or weight. The same thing that happens with a work of art, but in this case technological. Saving distances.

Because no two NFTs are equivalent, hence they cannot be interchanged, because each of them is unique. In fact, many are inspirations of works of art but gone digital, with the same technology as cryptocurrencies. Unique values, with your own certificateWell, that’s why the market is so crazy with this new fashion.

But, as in everything, has fans and also detractors, or investors who do not trust much of the NFT. So we have asked both parties for more information on this.

An unclear future for NFTs

We started with an investor who does not trust much in this new fashion. Is about ‘The Anchovy of Wall Street’, a Twitter account on investment in which their strategies and sector news are shared.

For @AnchovyofWSThis is a digital phenomenon “that does not have a historical path at the moment, so it is not clear whether it is a long or short-term boom in the future.”

“From the point of view of the value it brings, for me, it is only speculative where people buy something to be able to sell it more expensively. And on certain occasions and for the amounts in which they are bought and sold it gives the feeling that dBehind these types of operations there may be money laundering“, he asserts.

And he gives an example: “it does not make much sense to buy a rock image for 260,000 euros. In short, pure speculation.” Therefore, Anchoa is clear.

In favor, but with a head

But what does a person who does like NFT have to say about it? This is the case of the founder of Carbon, a consultancy specialized in investment in cryptocurrencies, Raul Marcos, another of the investors who knows the most about it in our country and disseminator on social networks.

For Marcos, “the NFTs sector is very heterogeneous. At the end of the day technically they are digital certificates that are being applied to very diverse areas, although right now the ones that stand out the most are the applications in gaming, art or collectibles “, therefore, can not decide to strongly recommend (or not), invest in them.

Regarding the current context, he comments that “we are in a time of more uncertainty for Bitcoin and Ethereum and that is being noticed in purchases, because deep down the main buyers of NFTs are people from within the crypto world.” Therefore, it highlights that they are dating “very interesting ideas and investment opportunities which we believe will raise their heads the moment normality returns, as NFT prices remain closely tied to crypto prices. ”

Yes indeed, notice to sailors: this expert highlights “Investing in NFTs can be tricky. In addition to the artistic, aesthetic or utility aspects, it is necessary to unravel technical issues (for example, in which blockchain operates) financial, (if it has a token or not, if they are sold in secondary markets, etc.) and even communication (if there is any a community behind with the right to vote) “.

Therefore, we have to wait and see how this new asset develops and see if it is really going to have a run or is it just one more speculative trend.