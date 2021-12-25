What is the Robinson list and how can you sign up for it?

Signing up for the Robinson List is one of the best measures you can take to avoid commercial calls. Find out how to do it.

Today we come to talk to you about the Robinson List, one of the best ways to avoid telephone spam and stop receiving those annoying business calls.

In the next few lines we will explain what the Robinson List is and how can you sign up for her so they don’t call you.

What is the Robinson list

The Robinson List is a directory created by the Federation of Electronic Commerce and Direct Marketing (FECEMD) in 1993 in order to help us get rid of advertising harassment through phone calls, email or SMS. That is, it is an advertising exclusion list in which you have to provide your data so that companies, mostly telephone operators, can not send you advertising in any of the ways indicated above.

The main objective of this list is to prevent you from receiving advertising from companies of which you are not a client or to which you have not allowed to send you commercial communications.

The Robinson List is a totally free service for private users and payment for companies, which, according to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), must consult it before carrying out an advertising campaign to exclude its members from it.

The person responsible for the treatment of the data collected in the Robinson List is the Spanish Association of the Digital or Adigital Economy, a body that is supervised by the AEPD.

How to join the Robinson list

To sign up for the Robinson List, you simply have to access its official website and register on it, providing a series of personal data such as your ID number, name and surname, date of birth, gender and email and indicating through which means you do not wish to receive commercial communications.

As you can see in the images that I leave below these lines, once you have logged into the Robinson List with your ID and password, you must enter all the necessary data in each section to not receive advertising through postal mail, email, telephone and SMS.

But, in addition, to indicate through which means you do not want to receive advertising, this service also allows you select from which sectors you do not want to receive commercial communications through your means of contact and even make a revocation of calls to notify a company to which you have given your consent that you no longer want to receive advertising calls.

What you should keep in mind is that, when you register, the platform itself warns you that the registration It will be effective three months later from the day after registration.

Is the Robinson list reliable?

Finally, in the last section of this article we are going to analyze whether the Robinson List is reliable or not.

First of all, it must be clear that companies They are obliged to consult the Robinson List and delete users who appear on it from their advertising campaigns. Which means that a company that sends a commercial communication to a user registered in the Robinson List is breaking the law, because said user has previously indicated that he does not want to receive said communications.

But, there is an assumption that companies take advantage of to bypass the Robinson List: how much you have previously agreed to receive commercial communications from a company of which you are or have been a client.

Something you’ve done to check the typical box that goes hand in hand with the acceptance of the contract conditions.

In this case, explicit acceptance to receive commercial communications from a company has a greater weight than the negative that supposes that you are inscribed in the Robinson List.

This is the reason why, even though we are inscribed on the Robinson List, some companies of which we have been clients they keep calling us to offer us their services. At this point, if we want to revoke the permission that we have previously given to said companies, we can do so by accessing the section Call revocation within our profile on the Robinson list website.

This revocation only affects telephone calls and if we want to stop receiving advertising from these companies by other means such as email, SMS or postal mail, we will have no choice but to contact these companies and request the cessation of commercial communications.

