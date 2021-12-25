What will be the best options to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2022

Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

Nowadays there are more than 10,000 different cryptocurrencies to invest and Argentine savers and investors wonder where it is better to put the money to generate higher interest. The cryptocurrencies most named by experts are usually, logically, the largest in the world. This means that Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency in which 40 percent of all circulating money in the crypto world is deposited, is the most chosen. The main reason is that analysts expect the market to have a strong correction, which means that the market may fall and the cryptocurrencies that will fall the least will be those with the most market value. The second largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum is also another of the most mentioned. In it is 20 percent of the circulating money in this market.

Cryptocurrency analyst Norberto Giudice noted: “Next year we could have some correction of this bullish market, generating a bear market that will affect both Bitcoin and all other altcoins. When it comes to the best ones for next year, of course Bitcoin is number one, it should be a store of value. Then comes Ethereum, which can rise proportionally more than Bitcoin, especially when Ethereum 2.0 arrives at the end of next year or early next year “

He added other options, such as BNB: “Binance is going to continue to grow as a global exchange, and it also has some token burn and usage plans with which its value is likely to grow. Solana, although it has some scalability problems, has grown a lot when it comes to NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and is a great investment for next year. As a fifth, CRO of Crypto.com, who have been making very strong expansion plans in the United States and around the world. Those would be the top five, followed by LUNA, MATIC, ALGO, SAND and MANA ”.

Bitcoin is the most powerful and influential cryptocurrency

Franco Capelo, CEO of the Institute of Technical Analysis, told Infobae: “Ethereum is my favorite cryptocurrency, so in any situation I would place it as top 1. Followed by it, I would possibly put Bitcoin, as it is the most powerful. In third place I would put AXS, one of the cryptocurrencies of the famous game Axie Infinity. Next year Axie could become a full metaverse and that could give him even more growth. I could mix metaverses, blockchain, NFT (non-fungible tokens) and cryptocurrencies, all under one gaming system. “

Many investors consider that this was the year of non-fungible tokens (NFT). An NFT is a type of digital cryptoasset that is based on a smart contract. These NFTs represent something unique, be it a photo, a video, a sound, and so on. And thanks to the smart contract, it is possible to know mainly if it is original, and secondly, to whom it really belongs, in this way, they cannot be stolen or falsified in any way.

However, it is suggested that In 2022 the time of the metaverse may come, with some of the largest companies on the planet entering this market, like the old Facebook, which was renamed Meta. A metaverse is nothing more than a digitization of the physical world in which we live. What metaverses seek is to be the digital version of the real world.

Ethereum gathers 20 percent of global investments in cryptocurrencies. Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Regarding this, Yanina Orrego, CEO of Capital Ediciones, told Infobae: “The crypto that has the most potential for me for next year is CRO. Crypto.com is an exchange that does not stop growing. He invested $ 700 million to change the name of the Staples Center to Cypto.com Arena, and a few weeks later he invested $ 216 million to buy two bags from the United States. He launched his own NFT marketplace, he is a sponsor of the Copa Libertadores de América, among many other great plays that this exchange has made. If they continue like this, they can become a great power ”.

“Afterwards, some of the biggest cryptocurrencies are always attractive. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and in general those of the top 10 are usually similar in that regard. It would also include some metaverses, they cannot be left out currently. The metaverse of Descentraland, with its MANA token, or that of Sandbox, with the SAND token, could be excellent opportunities for next year, ”Orrego pointed out.

This year, some cryptocurrencies that were created based on memes grew several thousand percent in a short time. The two largest, both of which vied for the largest memecoin spot, are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

For some analysts, Dogecoin may be an opportunity



In relation to this, Sergio Turi, CEO of Inversiones en el Mundo, told Infobae: “In my opinion, the 10 best cryptocurrencies for next year are led by Bitcoin and Ethereum. Much is said about a possible fall in both the equity and crypto markets, mainly due to restrictions, regulations, the pandemic and the high rates of inflation in the United States and Europe. Despite this, I think if the market falls, it won’t take much longer than a few months to recover. “

“Followed by Bitcoin and Ethereum it would locate Cardano, a cryptocurrency with a lot of potential that seems to be asleep. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu can be good opportunities in the short term, especially if the market starts to recover after a fall, because they are highly volatile. As the fifth I would put the largest stablecoin, USDT. Basically, I think you always have to have liquidity, and that is what USDT offers us. Always using some tool to invest them, such as stacking, so that they generate some interest ”, concluded Turi.

